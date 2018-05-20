One step closer to inclusion

Last Thursday, Microsoft announced its development of the “Xbox Adaptive Controller”. This device is specifically designed to enable persons with disability (PWDs) to play video games on the Xbox (Microsoft’s video game console) or Windows PC. It is basically a special control panel having two programmable buttons and 19 jacks that can be connected to a multitude of devices to accommodate a wider range of PWDs.

The Adaptive Controller can be customized to suit the user’s specific needs, including the ability to use one’s feet to control actions in-game. It thereby enables PWD players to have the complete video game experience without the limitation imposed by their respective conditions.

This reminded me of the seminar on the UNESCO-DLSU project on inclusion of learners with disabilities. In attending, we tackled the different forms of disabilities which many students may have and learn how international organizations and educational institutions work together to address their needs. These efforts from international and educational organizations push the boundaries of learning towards developing programs on education without discrimination and create specific pedagogy to bring out the full potential of PWD learners.

In the same light, the Philippines developed the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability (R.A. 7277 as amended) and its implementing rules. The law defined PWDs as those “suffering from restriction of different abilities, as a result of a mental, physical, or sensory impairment, to perform an activity in the manner or within the range considered normal for a human being”.

In addition, the law also lays down the rights and benefits of PWDs such as a 20 percent discount and exemption from Value-Added Tax (VAT) on certain goods and services enumerated under the law or special programs of the Government, Educational Assistance to PWD students ranging from primary to post tertiary education—including vocational or technical programs, and other means of supporting the full integration of PWDs into mainstream society. In return, employers or organizations who participate or comply with the mandates of the law are given special incentives such as corresponding deductions to their gross/taxable income that ultimately reduce their taxes, or other incentives under the law and its implementing rules.

In recognition of these steps taken by the State and other private and public organizations, perhaps a similar approach to tackling every aspect of life and commercial transactions can be considered in view of the needs and capacities of persons with disability. Currently, the Adaptive Controller developed by Microsoft may only apply to video games. This, however, may serve as a very important stride for the world of technology and commerce in developing more implements to promote the inclusion of PWDs in the community’s usual way of life.

Hopefully, one day, the notion behind “persons with disability” be somehow erased from the world’s vocabulary and usher-in a day when technology, private & public organizations, and the law work together to give each person equal rights and opportunities, regardless of the person’s impediment.

Atty. Mike is a proud Kapampangan who took up BS Accountancy in Holy Angel University and later finished his law studies in Ateneo de Manila. Upon passing the bar, he engaged in private practice at Ong Meneses Gonzalez & Gupit Law Offices and began his teaching career in De La Salle University. He now serves as the Assoc. Legal counsel of DLSU and legal consultant to both private and government organizations.