One-stop travel booking app now in PH

LEADING travel booking app Traveloka is now available in the Philippines, enabling Filipinos to access deals with hundreds of domestic and international flights and tens of thousands hotels worldwide.

Traveloka has successfully partnered with more than 70 domestic and international airlines that serve more than 100,000 different routes throughout Asia Pacific and Europe. It also boasts of its 100,000 hotel connections. This mobile application has been downloaded more than 15 million times, making it the leader in digital travel apps in Southeast Asia.

The company said it seeks to “make sure that users will always get exclusive travel deals” and “encourage them to explore more destinations.”

“Traveloka will take you places. That’s our guarantee. The app is designed to enable mobility, especially for young travellers, giving them the best experience from the moment they reach their destination,” said Poch Ceballos, Traveloka Philippines country manager.

He added that the website is a “one-stop booking app” as it allows users to gain access in booking both flights and hotels, assuring them of getting the best promos. Ceballos said special deals await Filipinos for the company’s opening month in the country.

Traveloka offers a secure payment system and various payment methods, an easy user experience, a 24-hour call center service, as well as low and transparent prices with no hidden charges.