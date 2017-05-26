Digital Walker is now the exclusive distributor of the OnePlus 3T, a powerful mobile device that allows users stay connected with their mobile world. Offering convenience and innovation in one slim gadget, it offers high tech specs at affordable prices. Conceived by tech enthusiasts, together with users, the device utilizes the best mobile technology available today and boasts fast charging in 30 minutes, swift processing and large memory, ability to capture SLR quality photos and great looking design among other features.

OnePlus 3T is available in select Digital Walker branches such as Powerplant, Eastwood Mall, SM Mall of Asia and SM Aura among others.