This one’s a ‘Fruit Truck’

The food truck phenomenon is still dominating the food scene with destinations opening non-stop across the country. Given its growing popularity though and its dynamic innovation in foodservice, an idea that is just as novel has emerged from the byword of the food industry today.

Enter the “Fruit Truck.” Coming at the heels of the food truck craze, NutriAsia rolled out is very first Locally Fruit Truck at Bonifacio Global City during the 2017 BGC Passionfest in November. As its name suggests, the truck brings a variety of fruity flavors on the road.

At the launch, mixologist Kalel Demetrio a.k.a. “Liquid Maestro” served exclusive and exciting cocktails to the street party, while hip-hop artist and R&B singer-songwriter Quest and singer-guitarist Keiko Necesario provided the entertainment.

“The Fruit Truck is our modern take on the ice cream truck of our youth which made us jump for joy when you see it on the road or hear its bells and music play. We want Filipinos to feel that way with this while celebrating our local fruits and juices, and basically just celebrating being Pinoy,” Gretchen King, food and beverage group product manager at NutriAsia told The Manila Times.

“The truck will also serve free local juices made from homegrown fruits from different regions, exclusive Pinoy mixes co-created with expert liquid chef Liquido Maestro, and other fun Pinoy fruit treats.”

King also asked the public to watch out for Locally Fruit Truck’s upcoming stops in the metro and keep an eye out special surprises currently in development.

“We want to bring this unique experience closer to Filipinos by rolling out as many Fruit Trucks as we can. We hope we bring the kind of nostalgia on wheels the classic ice cream trucks had long given the public,” King added.

Local fruits squeezed to produce Locally Blended Juice Drinks are sourced indigenous local fruits, namely tamarind from Batangas, Pangasinan, and Bulacan; calamansi from Isabela, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija; dalandan from Laguna and Mindoro; guyabano from Cebu and Misamis Occidental; pomelo from Davao; and siniguelas from the Negros provinces.

Very soon King promised that Locally Fruit Truck will roll into Metro Manila’s top food parks, resto hubs, malls, and transport terminals.