Online brokerage sees stock market hitting 9,100

ONLINE brokerage BDO Nomura Securities, Inc. expects the Philippine Stock Exchange index to hit the 9,100 level next year with a pick-up in earnings growth outpacing inflation.

“The reason why we’re bullish on the stock market moving forward even if inflation and interest rates are going up is because if you look at index-weighted core EPS (earnings per share)— that’s basically core earnings growth for the Philippine market—we’re looking at 13.9 percent core earnings growth for Philippine stocks next year versus just the 5.3 percent this year,” BDO Nomura research head Dante Tinga Jr. told a news conference on Monday.

“Our view is the acceleration in earnings growth should more than offset the risks associated with rising inflation and that’s why we’re staying positive on Philippine stocks,” he added.

Three sectors — banks, property and industrials — are particulary expected to benefit from the expected passage of the government’s comprehensive tax reform program.

“In relation to the tax reform program, the sector we really like is property … We think the property sector is an indirect and low-risk beneficiary of this reform,” Tinga added.

Specifically, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and Ayala Land, Inc. will likely be the top sectoral performers, he said.

The consumer, telecommunications and utilities sectors, meanwhile, are expected to be weighed down by the rise in consumer prices.

“Consumer — we are already seeing margins for consumer companies being adversely affected by the rising inflation. Utilities, telecommunications — those are the three sectors on the other hand that we think are negatively affected by rising inflation,” Tinga said.

Top stock picks for 2018 include Ayala Land, Bank of the Philippine Islands, International Container Terminal Services, Jollibee Foods Corp., Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co., Petron Corp., Semirara Mining and Power Corp., Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. SM Prime, and Wilcon Depot.