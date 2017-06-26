Online Casino ‘Paluwagan’ suspects nabbed

Two persons allegedly involved in the so-called Online Casino Paluwagan (an investment fund) scam were arrested over the weekend in Manila. Chief Insp. Rosalino Ibay Jr., District Police Intelligence Operation Unit (DPIOU) head, presented to the media Arjay Reyes, 25, of Zone La-bigajo Sur, Libaman, Camarines Sur and his live-in partner Michelle Jangao, 34, a native of Manicao, Misamis Oriental, and now resides in Obrero Street, Tondo, Manila. Their arrest came after Jangao’s neighbor, who asked not to be named, complained to the police that she was duped by the couple to invest a total of P100,000 and assured her that a P1,000 investment will earn P1,400 after one month. Reyes reportedly uses a fabricated name “Ken Yalaacam” under Facebook account “Paluwagan Addict 2017 Series” with Bank of Philippine Islands account number 0023-7065-3740 under the name “Kenneth Kevin Ong Macaalay” and BDO account number 005280140911 under the name Arjay Z. Reyes. Cases of estafa were filed against the suspects before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.