Online music portal now a full-fledged record label

Music portal One Music PH has just taken a new and exciting turn. Initially launched to offer Filipinos a wholistic music experience with audio and video streaming, music news, and exclusive digital concerts, the ABS-CBN digital subsidiary has officially become a record label in its own right.

Making it all official is the label’s first signed artist, singer-songwriter Volts Vallejo, best known for composing the Metro Manila Film Festival-nominated song “Hey Crush” for the blockbuster movie Vince and Kath and James.

As One Music PH’s first signed artist, Vallejo will record an album to be produced by acclaimed producer and composer Rox Santos.

“They can expect songs which listeners can relate to. There is a song about falling in love, a song about heartbreak, and a song about moving on, and many more,” said Vallejo.

“What I can offer to listeners is that I am a versatile musician. I take on many genres because I sing in different kinds of events that require me to learn different songs. I can offer them my best every time I perform. I can offer them my heart and soul through the songs I write,” he added.

Vallejo had already joined numerous other music ventures, including a stint in The Voice of the Philippines, MYX Mo!ment, and other stages across the country.

But his big break came when he was One Music noticed him through its “Be Discovered” section where aspiring musicians take a crack at stardom by uploading their work on the website.

As of now, One Music PH is currently growing its roster of signed artists and is looking for individuals and groups with extraordinary talent and potential.