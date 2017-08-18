Online piracy sites blocked in Australia crackdown

SYDNEY: An Australian court on Friday ordered internet providers to block more than 40 piracy websites after a successful case by leading film distributors, in a major ruling on online content sharing. Australia is one of the world’s top illegal downloaders of shows such as “Game of Thrones”, and studios have launched legal action in recent years to block international websites offering access to such content. Under the Federal Court ruling, telecommunication providers including the country’s two biggest—Telstra and Optus—would have to block sites such as EZTV, Demonoid, Limetorrents and Putlocker. “The infringement, or facilitation of infringement by the online locations, is flagrant and reflect a blatant disregard for the rights of copyright owners,” Justice John Nicholas wrote in his judgement. Nicholas’s judgement followed his ruling in December that ordered the blocking of high-profile online file-sharing websites Pirate Bay, Torrentz, and IsoHunt.