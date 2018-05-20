Online platforms empower real estate business 

Property Access and Housal are making the real estate industry ‘seeker-friendly’

The real estate business in the Philippines is booming, with the current atmosphere, according to an analytical article, “rife with highly lucrative opportunities for the industry.” A study valued the country as among the “most attractive urban hubs for developers and yield-seeking real estate investors.”

On the heels of this surge are online platforms that make the process of scouting and acquiring properties seeker-friendly and essentially more professional and updated.

Two of these companies leading the way to the revolutionary change are Property Access and Housal, Inc. The former encourages transactions utilizing “economic fundamentals” while the latter boasts of its “state-of-the-art sales tool.”

Property Access

With beauty queen-social entrepreneur Kylie Versoza as brand ambassador, Property Access has focused itself creating an easy, straight-to-the-point way of dealing about real estate transactions. For one, it provides the much-needed posting space for properties for site viewers to see.

“I think the presence of online platforms magnifies that the Philippines is more open to having things online,” implied the 2016 Miss International who actually sits as co-managing director.

She explained, “Property Access provides security, with the agents being real brokers. Buyers have all the reasons to feel safe with us.”

The online portal www.propertyaccess.co/ph is a website envisioning to achieve “transparent and systematic real estate ecosystem.” It provides simplified interface for the buyers to search through certain properties. Agents on the other hand are recognized by way of a self-branding program that allows them unlimited listings.

A personalized dashboard also guides a user in monitoring each transaction, including knowledge of price trends.

Property Access CEO Hiroki Kazato is hailed as a real estate guru whose expertise is partly brought about by his presence in the Japanese market.

“The Philippine market is growing very fast and a lot of investors are looking for properties in the Philippines,” he related.

Housal Inc.

Another company contributing to the advancement of real estate business is Housal Inc. which had its recent launch at Shangri-La The Fort last April 26, a day marked as “World Intellectual Property Day.”

Housal’s advanced online sales and analytics tool is described as a “unique solution with a purpose to streamline the process of buying, selling, and renting out properties.” It is basically a system linking together buyers, tenants, sellers, developers, agencies, and brokers.

Housal CEO Yogesh Mathur assured, “Our solution connects dots in the Real Estate Sector, which will make life easy for all stake holders.”

The Housal concept has apparently gotten the attention of various venture capitalists, securing a reported 1 million USD investment from a private equity investor.

Housal is likewise partnering with some of the top developers in the Philippines that will offer their properties on the new-age platform.

Both Property Access and Housal are expected to make their presence felt big time in multiple locations around the globe.

This boom is attributed to the Philippines becoming Asia’s new economic powerhouse built on strong, stable macroeconomic fundamentals. Stakeholders of the country’s real estate industry have never experienced such flourishing period.