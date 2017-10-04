Online property hunting in PH continues to grow

As internet and mobile usage in the Philippines continue to grow, their impact and influence to Filipino consumers have likewise expanded not only in our social media habits but also in other life applications, including house hunting. People continue to embrace technology, specifically e-commerce, that everyday solutions are a mere tap away.

Transportation services, accommodation, and even grocery shopping can now be done via mobile applications. Instinctively, going online is also the initial reaction of most shoppers today. If something piques one’s interest, people search online first before buying a product or availing a service.

In preparation for the upcoming Lamudi Housing Fair on October 13 to 15, global property website Lamudi studied its data to find out the online behavior and demographic of its users. Lamudi has been in the Philippine market for four years, and from its inception the number of Filipino homebuyers who go online even for their investment initiatives is evidently growing.

Online behavior of Lamudi users

Real estate is considered the biggest purchase a person could ever make in their lifetime. As such, it is hardly surprising that people start their research online, even when the actual buying will take place months after.

A study by Lamudi in 2015 revealed that close 80 percent of potential house-hunters use real estate portals, search engine, or social media to look for property. And being the most visited real estate portal in the Philippines, Lamudi’s onsite data can show how these online property hunters behave.

In 2014, Lamudi recorded 2.4 million visits to their website, which more than tripled in 2015 to 8.08 million visits.

The year 2017 is yet to enter the fourth quarter and Lamudi already have recorded close to 11 million visits to its website, indicating that this year could easily surpass 2016’s 12.37 million visits.

In terms of age, a large chunk of Lamudi users are in fact millennials (or people between the age 25 and 34 years). People from this age bracket comprised 39.15 percent of all Lamudi users in the first nine months of 2017, followed by the 35 to 44 age group (20.16 percent) and the 18 to 24 age group (16.84 percent).

Meantime, close to a quarter (24.2 percent) of Lamudi searches in the first 9 months of 2016 come from overseas, specifically from the United States (6.78 percent), the UAE (1.79 percent), Singapore (1.58 percent), Canada (1.48 percent), and Saudi Arabia (1.33 percent). In addition, as revealed even in the first years of Lamudi’s operation, women dominate online property-hunting in the Philippines. In the first nine months of 2017, 59.6 percent of Lamudi users are female compared to 40.4 males.

Lamudi Housing Fair 2017

However, for the traditional homebuyer, Lamudi has something for you. As property purchase is a such a tedious process that face-to-face interaction with a seller is a must, the global property website is organizing the 2017 edition of its very popular Lamudi Housing Fair. Slated for October 13 to 15 at the Megatrade Hall 1 of SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City, this year’s edition is putting together property auctions, homebuying seminars, and talks from government officials. This unique event of everything real estate will not only make property hunting safe and easy, exclusive discounts to homebuyers will also be made available by Lamudi’s partner developers during the event. To know more about the 2017 Lamudi Housing Fair, visit http://www.lamudi.com.ph/housing_fairwww.lamudi.com.ph/housing_fair.