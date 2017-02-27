Online property site Mitula launches mobile app

Mitula Homes Philippines has introduced a mobile property search application to extend its online real estate listing services, the company announced.

The app, downloaded and tested over the weekend by The Manila Times, is a lighter version of the search engine provided on the Mitula Homes Philippines website, with the only significant difference being that some of the non-search content, such as articles or featured properties, has been reduced for the smartphone application.



Users can search for any property type, including houses, apartments, condominiums, land, or commercial property, specify whether they are looking for property to buy or rent, and set other parameters such as the location, price range, number of bedrooms, and property features such as parking or a swimming pool.

Many of the listings on the Mitula website or mobile app are advertisements from a number of affiliates. “Mitula lists its ads from different specialized partner portals,” the company explained. “We don’t compete with our partners, we add value.”

The partnership arrangement creates a huge database of property listings, with nearly 900,000 on a global basis, of which “many thousands” are located in the Philippines, the company said, unable to provide an exact figure for listings here.

As does the website, the mobile app also has links to Mitula’s other listing services, cars and jobs. There is currently a similar app available for job seekers, while one for the automotive listing service is “under development.”

The mobile app is available through Google Play for Android phones and Apple’s App Store for iPhones.

Mitula Homes is part of the Mitula Group, based in Singapore. The company describes itself as a “leading ‘vertical search’ website operator, with a current portfolio of 50 websites in 50 countries and in 15 languages.”