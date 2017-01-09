Online retailer eBay launches high-end home decor site

ONLINE retailer eBay has launched a new site dedicated to luxury home furnishings and décor, a statement from the popular internet shopping giant said.

Called eBay Collective and described by eBay as “a curated selection of the world’s finest art and antiques,” the site was actually rolled out on a pilot basis in the US in mid-October, but has recently been upgraded and expanded to be available in other markets.

A key feature of eBay Collective is its “Shop the Room” page, which presents the online shopper with a picture of a fully-designed space. When the shopper points to items in the image, the site’s search engine will scan eBay’s inventory to find the exact item or a close match.

EBay explained the feature was made possible by its acquisition last year of the visual search engine Corrigon. The technology developed by Corrigon is similar to that used by Facebook to identify objects or people within online images.

Although designed with high-end shoppers in mind, the “Shop the Room” feature lets customers indicate their preferred price range, and will offer suggested items at various price points based on the shopper’s selection.

The site initially signed up 21 dealers, listing, for example, such items as a rare Andy Warhol signed screenprint, a pair of Italian-made Gio Ponti armchairs, and a Mies van der Rohe chaise lounge in original leather.

In addition to items for sale, eBay is also syndicating content from Architectural Digest to provide shoppers with information about decorating and design.

EBay Collective is the second high-end “niche” site launched by eBay, following the launch last year of eBay Wine.