Only peace may bear fruit to peace.

The wisdom of the just evades

Those who have eyes but blind to see

Those who have ears but deaf to listen.

Sodom and Gomorrah do not compare

With the wickedness of this generation.

Had Sodom and Gomorrah heard the truth

They would have been spared.

This generation sees the truth

But recognizes not

It hears the truth

But understands not

They may see Elias and John speaking

About the truth in the streets

Yet people do not really see

They do not hear.

The house is being put in order

As the destination arrives

For the truth.

Listen to the conscience

It is in the heart.

One may not be prepared for the truth

But one has a conscience

Where preparedness and alertness breed.

These lyrics don’t land in one’s heart

For they are well within anyone

In the first place

I am merely verbalizing

What conscience speaks of

I am merely strumming

The music that is well within

Your soul in the first place.