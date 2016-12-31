Only peace may bear fruit to peace.
The wisdom of the just evades
Those who have eyes but blind to see
Those who have ears but deaf to listen.
Sodom and Gomorrah do not compare
With the wickedness of this generation.
Had Sodom and Gomorrah heard the truth
They would have been spared.
This generation sees the truth
But recognizes not
It hears the truth
But understands not
They may see Elias and John speaking
About the truth in the streets
Yet people do not really see
They do not hear.
The house is being put in order
As the destination arrives
For the truth.
Listen to the conscience
It is in the heart.
One may not be prepared for the truth
But one has a conscience
Where preparedness and alertness breed.
These lyrics don’t land in one’s heart
For they are well within anyone
In the first place
I am merely verbalizing
What conscience speaks of
I am merely strumming
The music that is well within
Your soul in the first place.