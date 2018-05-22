Only President can remove names of officials on drug list, says PDEA chief

ONLY President Rodrigo Duterte can remove a local government official included on the drug list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Director General Aaron Aquino said on Tuesday.

In a press conference in Malungon, Sarangani, Aquino said that the agency was currently adjudicating and validating the list containing government officials linked to drug-related activities.

“The PDEA will recommend to the President if there is one particular narcolist personality whom he wants to delist or be filed with a case. Only the President can remove them from the list,” Aquino said.

He said that PDEA was preparing the list before the 2019 local and national elections. Aquino, however, did not specify when the list would be publicized.

“We are currently validating the list since there will be local and national elections next year. We will see on how serious they are with their involvement on drugs,” he said.

Aquino announced the existence of a second list on April 30 after he released the first containing barangay (village) officials who have a history of drug-related activities.

He said that 93 officials — from local town councilors to governors — are currently on the PDEA list.

The PDEA released its first list weeks before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (village and youth council) elections with the aim of ensuring the public would be guided whom to vote for.

But despite the release of the list, PDEA said that almost 50 percent of the candidates or 60 out of 115 who were identified as having drug links won a seat in the recent elections. ROY NARRA