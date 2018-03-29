Only the penitent man will pass

WE all have a lot to read and contemplate during the Lenten season. It easily comes to mind that Lent is an intensely penitential time as we examine our sinful behavior and return to the God we cherish, through our own rebelliousness time and again.

Lent is also a chance to remember what our Lord really did for us on the Cross.

It wasn’t pretty. But ultimately, the purpose of Lent does not stop at sadness and despair – it points us to the hope of the Resurrection and the day when every tear will be dried.

For Catholics in the Philippines, fasting is the decrease of one’s food intake, while abstinence refers to refraining from meat. The Catholic Church teaches that all people are obliged by God to perform some penance for their sins, and that these acts of penance are both personal and relating to a person’s body, especially as opposed to their spirit.

Fasting, a very special form of penance, has been a consistent part of our Catholic tradition. Fasting assists us in getting our own house in order. All of us have to deal with areas of servitude, whether smoking or alcohol consumption, misused sexuality, uncontrolled gambling, psychological hang-ups, spiritual obsessions, use of stimulants, immoderate use of the internet, excessive amounts of television watching, or preoccupation with other forms of entertainment.

By fasting and self-denial, by living lives of simplicity and moderation, we have more energy to devote to God’s purposes and a better self-esteem that helps us to be more concerned with the well-being of others.

Prayer, fasting, and almsgiving are forms of penance. Penance simply means the repentance of sins by taking some form of action in reparation for our sins. Just as we sinned by actually committing or omitting something we shouldn’t have, so we do penance by actually committing or omitting something to “make up” for it. And this is for our benefit.

Penitential practices take many forms: apologizing to an injured party, healing divisions within our families, fasting during the Lenten season, or graciously accepting the menial tasks of life. The purpose of penance is not to diminish life but to enrich it.

St. Francis of Assisi said: “Let us chastise our body crucifying it with its vices, concupiscence and sins, because by living according to the flesh, the devil wishes to take away from us the love of Jesus Christ and eternal life and to lose himself in hell with everyone else.”

The three primary reasons for Lenten penance:

1. To pray with devotion: devoted or dedicated in the sense not only of designation and appointment but of action in the appointed task and pressing on in it.

2. To make reparation for our sins: We need to grow in our understanding of the depth and seriousness of our sin that nailed Jesus to the Cross, so that we do not fall into the deadly trap of thinking “it’s no big deal.” All sin is an offense against God. We must make amends in order to restore our right relationship with Him.

3. To grow in virtue: We do not do penance for the sake of suffering. We do penance in order to deny ourselves the movements of the lower parts of our nature, thus making our will grow stronger towards the higher parts of our nature, so that we will be better able to resist temptations to sin.

Virtue is only gained by choosing it over against the vice that is most opposed to it.

Samples of penance:

• Efforts at reconciliation with a family member or neighbor

• Tears of repentance

• Concern for the salvation of our sisters and brothers

• Prayer to the saints for their intercession

• Patient acceptance of the cross we must bear to be faithful to Christ

• Defense of justice and right

• Admission of faults to God and to one another in mutual correction

• Offer and acceptance of forgiveness

• Endurance of persecution for the sake of God’s kingdom

• Development of a spirit of penance

• Witness to a Christian way of life

To summarize, Lent is to be a season of fasting, self-denial, Christian growth, penitence, conversion and simplicity. It can be viewed as a spiritual spring cleaning. A time for taking spiritual inventory and then cleaning out those things which hinder our corporate and personal relationships with Jesus Christ and our service to him.

The independence of the three branches of government, the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary, is well-enshrined in our Charter to promote checks and balances. It’s just that we only see CHECKS being encashed and we are left with zero BALANCE as always.

Transport network company Grab announced on Monday it had acquired rival Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia, including its franchise in the Philippines. Of course, this opportunity was Grabbed quickly. I just hope the price tag was not Uberpriced.

Fake news and news reports with a spin – what’s the difference?

Disappointment is finding your leather jacket during summer while forgetting where you kept it during the rainy season.

It is always easier to find out what is wrong than finding out what is better. The hardest is to look for something better if there is really nothing wrong in the first place.

Somebody suggested that networks should post this before any legislative hearing — “Warning: this program is not for children and the faint-hearted as it may contain disturbing sounds and images.”

Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr. of Ifugao on Monday pleaded “not guilty” at the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division in connection with his graft case over the allegedly overpriced vehicle purchase in 2003.Baguilat was arraigned as a requisite to the grant of his petition to travel to Germany and to the Netherlands from April 6 to 15.

–We hope that his airfare was not overpriced.

Congrats to the graduates who sent themselves to school.

You inspire us all. Spread your wings and soar.

While we congratulate the graduates, the honor is for the parents who sent them to school, the pride, the tenacity to overcome hardships and difficulties and their selflessness of buying them new shoes, new clothes, disregarding their needs to buy those items for themselves. You will never know the extent of their pride seeing their children receive those diplomas and certificates. One blessing we have to appreciate and treasure forever.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.