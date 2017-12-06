When onscreen is different from offscreen

Millennials, particularly the AlDub Nation fandom, may have to know what happened to the stars their parents supported if to make sense of Mendoza’s declaration.

An example is the Nora Aunor-Vilma Santos-Christopher de Leon screen saga.

Aunor and de Leon got married after their team up in “Banaue” and produced a son, Ian.They continued making movies together like “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos” but it was the Superstar’s perennial rival, Star For All Seasons Vilma Santos, that clicked as de Leon’s screen partner, resulting in the biggest box-office hits for many years.

In the ‘80s, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion got married and separated, but they became bigger stars after —on their own and with different onscreen partners.

The Romnick Sarmenta-Sheryl Cruz loveteam thrilled fans too but they did not end up together.

There had been many other cases, and the stars of yesteryears commanded following even when there were rumors of drunkenness, substance addiction, infidelity yet fans came to their defense. Those fans did not dictate what their idols should do, wear, say, feel or think, which Maine Mendoza said she had experienced lately in her two-year career as the other half of the phenomenon that is AlDub.