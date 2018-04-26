Onuaku a gold mine of an import

Meralco coach Norman Black is keeping his Philippine Cup line up, hoping his long-time import Arinze Onuaku and what was left with the team can carry the Bolts to another finals appearance and, maybe the championship of the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup.

Looks like he’s right. Coming out of three-day confinement in a hospital in time for the Bolts’ date with the reinvigorated Columbian Dyip Wednesday night, the bull-strong Onuako showed why he was the Conference’s best import when he powered Meralco to a runner up finish in this same tournament two years ago.

Not even the stomach virus he contracted four days ago slowed down the wide-shouldered former Syracuse University mainstay, who went a near-perfect 14-of-15 shooting for 30 points leading the Bolt to a 116-130 triumph over the Dyip in their debut.

Showing no effects of dehydration, Onuako hauled down 19 rebounds, 15 of them offensive, besides assisting his teammates eight times, stealing the ball three times and blocking enemy shots four times in an all-around performance in his debut the mid-season tourney of the pro-league’s 43rd season.

Black was all praise for his import after the game, saying, “Hats off to him for at least coming in and supporting the local players, and playing very, very well. I hope for his complete recovery.”

In an interview with The Manila Times on the eve of his team’s opening assignment last Tuesday, Black revealed he has kept his line up intact for the Commissioner’s Cup having re-hired Onuako.

‘No need,” Black told this writer in that interview when asked what changes in the lineup he’s done during the off-season. “We just gotten Onuako and I trust his capability to provide what we need.”

“With our new guys slowly but surely getting to know each other and blending beautifully with the old ones, there’s no need really to alter he composition of the team,” he said.

Columbian coach Ricky Dandan, who steered his Dyip to a 126-98 opening day victory last Sunday, on the other hand, said Wednesday’s loss was only temporary to his team’s bid for a new identity and character.

“Medyo nasilat lang, “ he told this writer in a separate interview. “We’re just in the process of rebuilding our players confidence in themselves. And I think we’re on the right track on that.”

“Noon kasing tanggapin ko ang offer na mag-coach sa team, I noticed na walang katiwatiwala ang mga player sa kani-kanilang sarili and even in their teammates,” Dandan disclosed. “ Parang may kinatatakutan na kung anong bagay.”

“So, I talked to them one-by-one ayun nga, halos lahat kinakabahan na mawala sa team gaya ng teammates nila na nawala, “ he said. “in other words, wala silang kasiguruhan sa kalagayan nila. So, papaano makapaglalaro nang maayos? “

“Unti-unti, nabalik ang paniniwala nila sa kanilang sarili at sa isa’t-isa. Kaya it didn’t surprise me sa maganda nilang inilaro noong first game namin against Blackwater. Nandoon ang tapang,” Dandan noted. “Malaki ang hope ko na magtuloy-tuloy para a kanilang career at sa team,”

Onuaku had exactly no idea what made him sick, although he disclosed suffering the same condition the first time he played for the Bolts two years ago.

“I get sick every time I come here,” said the 30-year-old former NBA player, who wore a hooded jacket to keep himself warm after the game.

But he’ll be fine, according to Onuaku, adding he just needs another day of rest and will be ready to get going again in a game opposite Globalport on Friday.

“I just try to give my team what I could today. But I’ll get some rest and get some extra hydration,” he said. “I only got one more day and I’ll try to do it again.”

