OPEC financing arm eyes PH infra projects

The government’s “Build Build Build” program has also attracted attention from a financial institution established by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Finance department said on Monday.

In a statement, the department reported that key officials of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) had reiterated the institution’s “keen interest to assist and collaborate” with the Philippine government in carrying out priority programs.

It quoted the OFID’s director for Asia, Anajulia Taylhardat, as telling Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd that the institution would be “very happy to support” these types of projects and was also “very interested in working” on the rehabilitation of the Agus power plants.

“We know that one of the challenges is to have—your target is especially poverty alleviation and employment generating opportunities. We are here to reiterate our keen interest to assist and collaborate with the government and support your plans,” Taylhardat was quoted as saying.

Musab Alomar, the OFID’s public sector operations officer, was also present at the meeting, the Finance department noted.

Dominguez thanked the OFID for its interest and said Philippine officials would continue to explore possible financing or co-financing opportunities with the institution.

“We are very happy that you have an interest to help us,” he was quoted as saying.

The OFID, Dominguez said, can particularly help rebuild the war-torn city of Marawi in Mindanao and participate in the development of New Clark City in Pampanga, where an alternative international airport is being built and a new government center will rise.

He also mentioned the planned rehabilitation of the Agus power plant system in Mindanao, which the government is also offering to Chinese lenders.

The Finance department said the OFID’s portfolio in the Philippines since 1977 consisted of 14 loans amounting to $173.25 million, of which two are ongoing with commitments amounting to $51.609 million.

These ongoing projects are the $30-million Road Improvement and Institutional Development Project, which aims to finance the periodic maintenance of about 340 kilometers of national roads on the west coast of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao; and the $21.609-million Agrarian Reform Communities Project 2, which provides continued support to the implementation of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

Both projects are co-financed with the Asian Development Bank.

The OFID, established in 1976, has 13 member-countries — Algeria, Ecuador, Gabon. Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.