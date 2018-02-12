Open Asean to all ‘help’

NEWS photographs of China’s completed new military buildup—on atolls expanded by reclamation over the past 12 years—in the West Philippine Sea dominated local and regional news headlines and airtime last week.

The atolls are within the 200-nautical mile zone granted to sovereign countries by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) and signed by most UN members, including China. But Beijing claims these, and almost all of the South China Sea and all islands, reefs and atolls in it, as its territory.

Limited Philippine air and sea patrols have pictures of these reclamation and construction work, complete with airports and airfields capable of handling military jet aircraft and warships and what appears to be rocket silos over the last five years.

Beijing always claims these are “civilian facilities” for economicactivities. Andit has offered to the individual country-members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) joint development—exploration and exploitation—of these waters which are rich in marine life and natural resources (shale oil and minerals).

International law says the territory of a sovereign country extends up to 12 miles out from its shoreline. The West Philippine Seais more than 800 miles from the Chinese mainland. So are the other areas claimed by Asean members Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Taiwan, under the Nationalist China regime in Taiwan filed the original Chinese territorial claim in the UN over the South China Sea after Chiang Kai-shek and his troops fled to Taiwan in 1949.

More than 50 countries, notably European Union members, the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan have condemned the Chinese military buildup in the South China Sea and urged Beijing to abide by international law.

But China—obviously aware of its current standing as the world’s second biggest economic power (next to only to the US)—whenever it is assailed for its militarization of the international waterway where $5 trillion worth of trade passes annually, says these are for “defense and peaceful purposes.”

The 10 Asean membersover the past 10 yearshave been talking with and pressing Beijing to agree on a binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea to address the growing doubts and distrust of China’s long-term goals in the Asia-Pacific region.

But this is clearly not on China’s priority agenda.

Instead, it is pushing for what it calls “global cooperation and trade” and is offering to the individual countries in Central Asia, Africa, and Asean railway networks to connect these regions with Beijing. These offers are what it calls financial and technological “aid” now that it is a world-class economic power.

Last year, the 31stAsean Summit in Manila announced that Beijing had agreed to a “Frameworkfor a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea” which will be the basis (only) of the Code or the final agreement.

Immediately the common reaction appeared to be an optimistic feeling that there will be a Code—finally—of Conduct in the South China Sea. However, Beijing believes only civilian trade and tourist cruise vessels will be allowed innocent and free passage. Military vessels and aircraft of any other sovereign country may not pass through, nor fly over the South China Sea region without Chinese permission.

And, of course, the Chinese Communist Party plenum (general assembly) last year further delayed any action on the framework for the Code.

The crux of the matter is how to make the Code binding on all signatories. Who will be the enforcer of—and what if one or two signatories violate it—the final agreement?

Two destructive and killing world wars have marked mankind’s history because there were no enforcers of peace agreements. Each nation (and its allies) to his own. And the root cause was really economic in nature—the race to be the top economic power of the world, hegemony.

President Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly told news reporters (in reply to queries of the completed facilities on the reefs in the West Philippine Sea) in Davao City last week that he was “holding Beijing to word that there is no new construction.”

And Asean (after a defense ministerial conference)announced in Singapore (this year’s host of the Asean

Summit meetings) that it has started negotiations with China on the Code. But Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen reportedly said it is a “very, very complex issue” and “it’s a centuries-old dispute. Expecting (the code) in one year is just unrealistic.”

Duterte’s foreign policy looks like he is not assertive of our territorial and EEZ rights. So, he gets severely criticized by some sectors in our society. But this is the time to analyze China’s strategic moves and long-term objectives.

Be realistic. China knows there is no international policeman to enforce global agreements or treaties. Most Asean leaders believe the US should have stopped China and its nine-dash-line territorial claim in the South China Sea. But Washington did not.

China is now on revenge mode for its “centuries of humiliation” (from European and Japanese colonialization). And with its economic successes, it is competing against the industrialized European and Asia-Pacific economic leaders for world influence.Its diplomatic offensives obviously are strategies or long-term blueprints to replace the US and Europe as the world hegemon in this century.

Close observers of China—and Beijing has admitted it—rightly see the Chinese strength is its 1.3 billion domestic consumer market, the national unity that Mao Zedong’s dictatorship at the cost of so many Chinese lives, and the natural patience to eke out any living through entrepreneurship under the harshest environment.

An unsolicited advice now to Asean: Integrate faster economically; invite all the industrialized countries, including China, Russia, the US, the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand as partners in regional unified economic development.

Make sure no one partner dominates or dictates on the group. The worst oppressor or dictator of any people comes from their own. Second or worse is the closest powerful neighbor. And in this age of information, communication and new technologies, the worst and the worse are not different.

