Open–pit mining needs expert policy study, not whitewash

Looking at the arguments being advanced (for and against) by interested parties in the open-pit mining controversy, we, in this paper, are not persuaded that there is already a sound, comprehensive and expert white paper on the issue that can serve as basis for the administration to make a confident and convincing decision on the matter. A wise decision must be made on whether (1) to lift the open-pit mining ban imposed by the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), or (2) to ban open-pit mining in the country altogether.

If there is such a white paper, we want to see it, so that as a member of the media, we can review it together with our own experts.

The report that the Mining Industry Coordinating council (MICC), which was created by the Cabinet to study the issue, has already decided to lift the open-pit mining ban has come as startling news to us. We never saw the council exert itself energetically to attain expert understanding of the controversy. We saw mainly statements and press releases.

The MICC heard plenty from the Chamber of Mines, the lobby group and business association of the mining

companies, which not surprisingly batted for the lifting of the ban at the earliest possible time.

We did not see the council organize serious ocular inspections of areas that are being devastated by open-pit mining operations, as well as areas that have been irreparably destroyed by open-pit mining, and which after a generation see little hope of ever recovering the ecological system that they once possessed.

We did not hear during the alleged review national and international experts, industrial, as well as environmental, testify before the council and in public, so that the nation can gain full understanding of why the issue impinge so gravely on the national future and the national patrimony.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, as the joint chairs of the MICC, must share responsibility for the superficial and perfunctory review of this difficult issue. They did not instruct the council to conduct a thorough and incisive review in order to settle questions. They regrettably assumed that because the author of the open-pit ban, former DENR Secretary Gina Lopez, had been rejected by the Commission on Appointments, all her arguments for the ban could be conveniently ignored.

This in our view is a mistaken presumption, because there is in this country a real constituency that strongly advocates a total prohibition of open-pit mining in the archipelago.

It is also well-known in the media that President Duterte himself wants to halt open-pit mining during his administration. He has told reporters that one of his instructions to Mr. Cimatu, upon the latter’s appointment, was “to look into the eventual closure of open pit mining.”

One thorny issue of the environment debate has always been whether the state should treat the environment or ecological system as (1) a natural resource or (2) as a raw material for the economy.

Far too many people in government, bureaucrats as well as politicians, tend to see the environment as just a raw material for the economy. In this, they make common cause with the private sector in exploiting the environment for profits.

The finance secretary is of this view. He seeks to gather tax revenues from open-pit mining, hence his support for this ghastly rape of our natural world.

Environmentalists and cultural workers take the opposite view. They see the environment as a precious national treasure or resource that must be nurtured and conserved. They reject the crazy logic that drives people to exploit resources to the point of extinction.

If he knows what’s good for him, environment Secretary Cimatu will stand on the conservation side, not the exploitation side.