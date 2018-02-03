Operations at ICTSI’s PNG port begin

The International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) port in Lae, Papua New Guinea (PNG), has begun operations using a new system that is seen as part of efforts to enhance the position of that country’s second-largest city as a gateway to the South Pacific region, the company said recently.

In a statement, ICTSI said its South Pacific International Container Terminal (SPICT) received the Papua New Guinea government’s approval to start operations at the Lae Tidal Basin. As part of the concession agreement it signed with Port Morseby last July, SPICT will begin by rolling out the new Navis N4 terminal operating system.

“We know the next few weeks will be a difficult transition, given the quick adoption of N4 to the working environment,” ICTSI Asia-Pacific head Christian Gonzales said.

“Team SPICT is extremely excited and committed, however, to face the challenges of delivering such an upgrade to the way the terminal is managed,” he added.

“With the support of local port users and our international shipping partners, we believe that the benefits of automating processes and information flow will accrue to each and every one of the ports users very quickly,” the ICTSI official said.

“We anticipate [more]benefits from delivering MHCs (mobile harbor cranes) to the site and look forward to seeing a continuous improvement in operations at SPICT, from the deployment of the TOS to achieving the first MHC move in the near term,” he added.

As part of the operational ramp-up, SPICT will spend the next several months rolling out the system’s modules and orienting port users at Lae, while handling all international cargo at the basin and the dedicated second berth at the old Lae wharf.

“It is expected that a full and stable suite of modules will be operational and ready in time for the arrival of SPICT’s MHCs in April. The MHCs will further boost productivity levels at Lae and deliver vessel-handling capabilities previously unattained in Papua New Guinea,” the company said.

It is set to expand its port facilities, and position Lae as a regional gateway, it added.