Operator cites benefits of jeepney modernization program

I have read so many opinions regarding the negative effect of the Jeepney modernization project, but mostly, these are opinions from groups/persons who don’t even have any experience in managing a fleet of jeepneys.

I would like to express my opinion as part of the group that would greatly be affected by the modernization program. I have been managing a jeepney fleet for over 19 years and I manage four of these so-called dilapidated jeepneys. My drivers depend on me day after day to ensure that I can keep the units running for their continuous employment.

The CONDOR/PISTON group, which is known to be an organization of the CPP/NPA/NDF, who calls on scrapping the Jeepney Modernization proposal, leaves out the fact that the program is not just about replacing old units, driving small operators like me out of business. Here are some of the issues these groups raised about the proposed modernization program:

The program is:

Incompetent

Pro-big business

Pro-bureaucrat/capitalist

Anti-innovation

Anti-commute, etc.

It is actually more than these. After the LTFRB conducted a conference with us jeepney operators, we were enlightened on how we would actually benefit from the new program.

For example:

Route rationalization: Public transport franchises would now be in accordance with Local Public Transit Plans. We (operators) would now become one of the pillars in helping the government establish a better public transport system, which our countrymen deserve.

Fixed wages for the drivers of boundary system: This is more in favor of the drivers, instead of operators. This would mean that the drivers no longer have to drive like maniacs to pick up passengers just to make up for the needed boundary before.

Fleet consolidation: With the establishment of a cooperative, the repairs and maintenance of the needed jeepney units could be had in bulk; meaning cost for unit maintenance would be cheaper.

Introduction of a fleet monitoring system: CCTV and GPS for the units would complement route rationalization and keep the passengers secure. With the advent of this fleet management system, the new units could be maximized when passengers need them during peak hours.

A more environment-friendly and efficient unit: EURO-4 compliant vehicles are 43 percent more efficient in its diesel consumption, which means my drivers would need less amount of funds for fueling up the units.

Manufacturing: Our local manufacturers would benefit from this, from creation of the units themselves and manufacturing of spare parts. It gives more people employment and new industries would sprout from this.

Flexible financing schemes: This is what these groups always fail to mention. Yes, at first the cost of a unit might seem prohibitive, but with the introduction of subsidies, zero to low maintenance costs, fuel efficient units and safer standards of passengers. I, for one, support the government in this endeavor.

I implore our fellow countrymen to see beyond what these groups want us to know.

Regards,

Eddie Cristobal

Jeepney Operator from Legazpi City