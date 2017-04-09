OPM advocacy earns recognition

Tunog Natin: Songs from Home, an advocacy campaign for Original Pilipino Music (OPM), featuring promising and established artists Jim Paredes, Bloomfields, Davey Langit, Moira Dela Torre, Thor Dulay, Markki Stroem, Princess Velasco, Johnoy Danao, Jason Fernandez and Jaq Dionisio, won two major awards at the 52nd Anvil Awards Gabi ng Parangal.

A compilation album, which was launched in a 2015 concert, is comprised of 10 tracks—one original composition (“Home Is Here”) and nine brilliant covers of classic Filipino songs (“Tuloy Pa Rin Ako,” “Next In Line,” “Tuwing Umuulan,” “Hawak Kamay,” “Kaleidoscope World,” “With A Smile,” “Pinoy Ako,” “Cool Ka Lang,” and Kay “Ganda Ng Ating Musika”). The songs were arranged by Jonathan Arnold Ong of Sonic State Studio, while Takayuki Sakamoto and Angel Jose Resurrection were the production managers of the album.

Besides the album, the songs were also made available through music streaming platforms to reach a wider audience.

Tunog Natin is an advocacy supported by Avida Land and spearheaded by Insight 360 Consultancy Services, Inc. Its first outing was via an album and concert series in 2011, which also aimed at reigniting interest in OPM. The winning album was released in time for the property developer’s 25th anniversary.

The first Tunog Natin series featured OPM artists Tanya Markova, Arnee Hidalgo, 1:43, Tricia Garcia, Gloc-9, MCoy Fundales, Barbie Almalbis, Sheng Belmonte, Medwin of True Faith, Jim Paredes, Faith Cuneta, Myrus, Princess Velasco, Kiss Jane, Pepe Smith, and Letter Day Story.

“Tunog Natin is a great way of showcasing the creativity of Filipinos, and continuing the legacy of OPM for younger generations. Likewise, it promotes Filipino culture and provides opportunities for local talent to reach a wider audience,” said Tess Tatco, executive producer of the album and the property developer’s marketing head.

Tatco, together with Anne Baylon-Jara, assistant producer and marketing manager, and Patricia Abacan, associate marketing manager, received the awards on behalf of the OPM artists.

“We are deeply honored and inspired by the recognition bestowed on our ‘Tunog Natin’ advocacy. These awards serve as a validation of our efforts to promote OPM to the older and younger generation, further inspiring us to continue our advocacy of helping uplift Filipino culture, talent, and the legacy of OPM in the country and abroad,” Tatco added.

Insight 360’s Chris Cahilig meanwhile said he is thankful to have played a significant role in the Tunog Natin campaign, as promoting OPM has always been one of his many advocacies. “I am beyond blessed to have been chosen to conceptualize and implement this brilliant campaign, all for the Filipino music industry. This is an advocacy I had from the very beginning. Our talented artists and our beautiful, unique music deserve to be heard by all Filipinos.”