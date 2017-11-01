OPM artists bring the vibes to ‘town hall event’

Some of the biggest names in the OPM industry bring new vibes before 6,200 members of Telus International Philippines for their annual town hall event at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

With various activities available around the glamping-themed party everyone—including Myx VJ Sunny who joined in the fun—had a blast throughout the entire night.

Add to that the food truck concessionaires, special interest group booths, and YouTube celebrities and content creators Bogart The Explorer, Daniel Marsh, and Ana Cay who were present at the party.

Meanwhile, comedian Alex Calleja showcased his comedic talent as the Joey Revillame band, Denise Laurel, TIP’s singing contest winner, the Philippine All-Stars along with the TIP Dance Club each had their fair share of performances before the big OPM acts came out.

Of course, the night would not be complete without the much-awaited performances from Silent Sanctuary, Franco, Gloc-9, andyes and Parokya Ni Edgar who played and sang their greatest OPM hits which made every one feel the vibes. To cap off the night, DJ Nina Saputil and DJ Ace Ramos dropped their beats to the grounds.