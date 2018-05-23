OPM presents new generation of hitmakers

Five GMA Artist Center talents have made waves anew in the music industry with their recent releases. Maricris Garcia gave life to “The One That Got Away” theme song “I Know You’re There,” Rita Daniela brought a new flavor to OPM hit “Hanggang Ngayon,” Nar Cabico was emotional with his self-written song “Natapos Tayo,” The Millennial Trio JBK penned the ballad “Letting You Go,” and T.O.P (Top One Project) tugged at the hearts of listeners with “Nasa Dulo.”

Garcia, the winner of “Pinoy Pop Superstar: Year 3” in 2007 is also known as one of the members of pop girl group La Diva along with Aicelle Santos and Jona Viray. La Diva has sold more than 20,000 albums in the country and reaped awards but they decided to pursue solo careers in 2015.

In a press conference, Garcia said the disbandment had both positive and negative turnout for them.

“It’s partly great for us because this time, we have our own identity in the music industry. We were able to put our own styles and genres that we personally want,” Garcia mentioned.

“But on the other hand, it’s sad because the three of us really miss performing together. Here in the Philippines, there’s not much singing girl group. But I really believe everything happens for a reason,” she continued.

Indeed, things are going well with Garcia. Besides her latest hit, she has also released a cover of OPM band IV of Spades’ “Mundo” which is earning good reviews on GMA Playlist. To top it all off, she will produce her first major solo concert at Teatrino in Greenhills come September.

Meanwhile, Nar Cabico has made his name in the music industry with his recent win for Natapos Tayo, the song that he wrote for the film “All Of You.” His song won Movie Original Theme Song of The Year at the 34th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies. His inspiration, as he reveals, comes stories of different people.

“I feel my act of fulfillment is storytelling so whatever medium it is—whether acting or music I get that fulfillment whenever I knew that I was able to change and touch people,” Cabico said.

“I want my music to be collaborative. I don’t aim to make hits but a body of work that I can remember when I grow old, that I have a contribution in the industry which I can be really proud of,” he pointed out.

T.O.P.’s song Nasa Dulo, on the other hand, is the band’s most recent release and it is a song that the members have proudly written and composed for their upcoming second album. It sends the message of longing and finding love again. With members composed of Adrian Pascual, Joshua Jacobe, Louie Pedroso, Mico Cruz, and Miko Manguba—the group’s new album will be a mix of ballads and upbeat music, and they are excited for its release since all the members will be handcrafting the songs.

“We’re very happy because for our second album, GMA Records have given us the freedom to write our own songs. We’re now hands on in creating our music, our personal mixes which we really enjoy and appreciate,” Manguba said.

Newly-signed GMA Artist Center vocal group JBK, composed of Joshua Bulot, Bryan del Rosario, and Kim Ordonio, is happy to have a new home in GMA Network. Also known as The Millennial Trio, they wrote Letting You Go, a sweet ballad that fit as the theme song of the Korean drama “The Romantic Doctor.”

The boyband became widely known when they took a shot at the British reality TV music competition “X-Factor UK” in 2017. Despite being eliminated early, the trio is still grateful to have another chance in the music scene when they joined their network today.

“We’re just really happy because for four years, we work on our own way. Before, we just perform at local bars and casinos. Now, we’re thankful because the artist center has been a great support to us since we joined X Factor, and now they absorbed us. We treat this as our biggest break and we’re just grateful for the opportunity,” Del Rosario enthused.

Finally, Daniela— the first grand champion of “PopStar Kids,” have also built a name in acting when she starred as Maureen Zalameda, one of the main villain in the series “Impostora” in 2017. Now, her focus is on singing again. She released her own version of Hanggang Ngayon, an iconic OPM hit originally performed by Kyla.

With her sultry voice, Daniela gave the song a rendition that gives comfort to anyone who longs for a lost love.