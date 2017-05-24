OPM royalties return to PICC

The overwhelming success of the Valentine concert #LoveThrowback2 proves that OPM is very much alive. It also shows that you can never go wrong with timeless songs that have become the soundtrack of most Filipino’s love story.

The concert will go on stage once more on May 27 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall, with #LoveThrowback2 The Repeat featuring OPM royalties Ariel Rivera, Christian Bautista, Joey G, Jinky Vidal, Nina and Hajji Alejandro, a powerhouse line-up that represents different genres in the music and concert scene.



Who wouldn’t want to listen to “Sana Kahit Minsan: by Rivera, “The Way You Look At Me” by Bautista, “Forevermore” by Joey G, “So Slow” by Vidal, “Someday” by Nina, and “May Minamahal” by Alejandro, and more of their hit songs?

The show draws a mix of audience from so-called millennials to the young at heart. All of them share the same emotions and reactions when they hear their favorite songs performed by the featured performers. They also laugh and nod their heads when they read the “hugot” lines after each song, a part of the show, which is not to be missed as well.

The insistent public demand for a repeat of the Royal Chimes Events Inc. also shows that this kind of concert is not only meant to be watched on Valentine’s Day. It can be enjoyed over and over again as it talks about a universal feeling that everyone has given, lost and lived again.