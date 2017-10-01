OPM stars to rock Dubai in November

Filipinos in Dubai will be thrilled to know that a major Original Pilipino Music concert is in the works for staging at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater no less. Dubbed “One Music X” the event will gather the top OPM acts in the Philippines today who represent a wide range of music genres to appeal across audiences.

Who are headed to Dubai on November 3? Read on.

From winning ABS-CBN’s reality singing competition “Pinoy Dream Academy” in 2006, Pop Rock Royalty Yeng Constantino has certainly come a long way. From her successful initial foray “Hawak Kamay” to a musical about her life story, “Josephine,” Constantino has truly become one of the young superstars to reckon with in the music industry.

Also a product of a reality singing competition and band performances, Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan has gone beyond the winning to prove that she deserves both a place to win and a niche in the music industry with her show-stopping performances.

Once behind the shadow of his very famous father, Teen Singing Sensation Iñigo Pascual is setting out to become a pop superstar in his own right. Today’s biggest hit “Para Sa Iyo” is his, and he can very well claim it as his own success.

Meantime four-piece Pinoy Pop Rock band Silent Sanctuary, arguably best known for their hit “Pasensiya Ka Na,” built a career on their own brand of baroque pop. For their first show in the Middle East, the band is expected to elicit in sighs as well as cheers.

Finally, from being a significant part of a popular band in the ‘90s, OPM Rock icon Rico Blanco went on to conquer the world on his own, earning critics and fans’ approval for his soulful songs such as “Your Universe.”

Together, Constantino, Tandingan, Pascual, Silent Sanctuary and Blanco are out to prove that OPM truly belongs on the world stage. Joining them are multi-awarded young host Robi Domingo, popular MOR FM DJ Chacha and surprise acts from the local Dubai music.

Pre-concert activities are also being organized for the Filipino community in Dubai with uniquely Filipino booths, food trucks, and acoustic lounges to name a few.

One Music X hopes to keep the momentum of successful TFC events in the Middle East, namely the “Rakrakan” concert series from 2006 to 2009; the groundbreaking “FilExpo” in 2008; the very first staging of noon time program “It’s Showtime” outside the Philippines in 2011; the milestone “ASAP in Dubai” in 2014; the thrilling “JaDine In Love” concert in 2016; and the record-breaking “Birit Queens” in Abu Dhabi this year.

One Music X is the highlight of TFC’s 20th anniversary celebration in the Middle East.