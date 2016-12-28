OPM thrives in 2016

(Second of two parts)

Here are more highlights that defined Original Pilipino Music (OPM) in the year that was.

Parokya Ni Edgar, Gloc-9 release comeback albums

Two respected names in OPM—Parokya Ni Edgar and Gloc-9 released their comeback albums this year. One of the country’s longest-standing outfits from the ‘90s band explosion, Parokya Ni Edgar came back in the music scene in October with Pogi Years Old, an album of all-original material. The new record is their ninth studio album and their first in six years. It is a mixture of comic relief, serious outtakes, and love bites, all with a dash of their signature kapilyuhan—something that the band has always been known for in their two-decade career.

Meanwhile, rapper Gloc-9 came out with a new album Sukli—two years after the release of his live album Biyahe Ng Pangarap. Also marking his return to Star Music, Sukli tackles current issues like Gloc-9’s previous records. Its carrier single “Hoy!” is all about the spirit and resilience of the Filipinos despite trials and hard times.

Local composers take centerstage

It was Filipino music’s biggest night not once, but twice as original compositions and local composers shine in two major local songwriting competitions—Philpop and Himig Handog P-Pop Love Songs 2016.

The song “Di Na Muli” by Wally Acolola and Itchyworms’ Jazz Nicolas took home the top honors at Philpop 2016 in July. It was interpreted by the Itchyworms during the competition. The band also interpreted another grand prizewinner’s song—“Dalawang Letra” by Davey Langit at Himig

Handog P-Pop Love Songs competition held in April.

Sarah Geronimo nominated in EMA

Pop star Sarah Geronimo made the country proud once more as she was named a nominee at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards, particularly for Best Southeast Asia Act, which she first won in 2014. She was nominated alongside Vietnam’s Dong Nhi (who got the award based on online votes), Singapore’s Gentle Bones, Indonesia’s Raisa Andriana, Thailand’s Thaitanium, and Malaysia’s Yuna and Bunkface.

The former The Voice coach also staged an intimate unplugged concert at the Kia Theatre last November where she performed all of her greatest hits and songs from her newest album, The Great Unknown.

More indie artists

In 2016, unsigned and indie artists took the spotlight and gave us names like Cheats, Reese Lansangan, BP Valenzuela, The Ransom Collective, Dane Hipolito, Sud, Cables & Space, Faspitch, Oh Flamingo and many more.

These talented acts emerged and gained following during their string of gigs, which proves how alive the OPM scene was in 2016.

Pinoy Boyband Superstar

ABS-CBN launched this year a reality singing competition Pinoy Boyband Superstar after the third season of The Voice Kids. It is based on the Latin-American singing competition series La Banda created by Simon Cowell. The aim of the show was to find the members for the newest Pinoy boyband.

Niel Murillo, Russell Reyes, Ford Valencia, Tristan Ramirez and Joao Constancia were named winners and became members of the new boyband called BoybandPH. They performed their first single, “We Made It,” at the finale, officially making them the newest addition to the OPM roster.

Despite the challenges OPM is facing, here’s hoping for its continued growth next year. Let us continue to support our local artists. Enjoy your holidays and may you all have a prosperous 2017!