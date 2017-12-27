OPM’s brightest stars gather at Eastwood City’s epic NYE countdown

Celebrating the year that was and welcoming 2018 with a bang, the country’s top OPM artists, bands and DJs are joining forces to stage one of the longest, brightest and loudest New Year celebrations in the city.

One of the most highly anticipated New Year celebrations in the country, Eastwood Quezon City New Year Countdown to 2018 promises all out fun from sunup to sundown, with the revelry beginning at December 31, 6 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall Open Park, and ending just before dawn at the Fuente Circle at the Eastwood City walk.

Headlining the countdown party are some of the biggest names in the music industry including X Factor PH 2012 Grand Champion KZ Tandingan, multi award-winningrap icon Gloc-9 and MorissetteAmon, The Voice PH 2013 Finalist, who will top-bill the year-ender celebration at the stroke of midnight.

Top Filipino bands Spongecola is also set to perform together with fan-favorite couple sensation Sam Concepcion and Kiana Valenciano, the sultry voice behind the hit song “Does She Know” and “Circles.”

Joining the stellar roster of performers are X Factor UK Finalist Alisah Bonaobra, who recently made waves with her stunning performances at the UK-based talent show, and online R&B sensation Karencitta, who has taken social media and digital music streaming channel Spotify by storm with her hit song “Cebuana”.

At 12 midnight, spectators and revelers can witness Eastwood City’s annual tradition, the Dazzling Star Drop, which is inspired by the Ball Drop in Times Square in New York City, followed by the Grand Fireworks display.

The party continues until the early hours of 2018. Guests can head over to nightlife destination Eastwood Fuente Circle and Citywalk 2 and be part of a raucous After Party, which will run starting 12 midnight.

Sponsored by San Miguel Corporation and in partnership with the Quezon City Government, the Eastwood City New Year Countdown promises a night of festive and thrilling celebration.