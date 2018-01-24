OPM’s ‘golden era’ come alive on Valentine’s Day

Those who truly know Original Pilipino Music history will agree that the 1970s remain to be the Golden Era of Filipino Music. Even as the Bee Gees, ABBA and the Queen lorded the international scene, the airwaves, records and stages this side of the world were dominated by such hits as “May Bukas Pa,” “Isang Linggong Pag-ibig,” “Sayang” and “Maging Sino Ka Man” to name a few. The faces and voices behind these timeless hits are, of course, the likes of Rico J. Puno, Imelda Papin, Rey Valera and Claire dela Fuente, who have given in to requests to come together anew and relive the unbeaten age of Filipino music.

Puno, Papin, Valera and dela Fuente are rightly considered OPM pioneers for establishing their own unique brands that endeared them to music lovers, and effectively creating the genre as it is known today.

Known for his soulful sound and all-out performances with a punch of comedy, Rico J. Puno earned his title as the “Total Entertainer.” Imelda Papin, known for her dynamic vocals and sentimental songs, was dubbed the “Sentimental Songstress.” As the country’s premier composer, Rey Valera took the title “Mr. Hitmaker.” And Claire Dela Fuente, with her soothing voice, was given not one but two titles as the “Karen Carpenter of the Philippines” and “Asia’s Sweetest Voice.” Their mark and songs stood the test of time for their genius making these artists true icons of OPM.

“Our music is ‘Timeless OPM’,” declared the ever-gregarious Rico J Puno at a press conference this week, effectively presenting the title of their Valentine’s show on February 14 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Resorts World Manila.

“When I hear young girls singing ‘Isang Linggong Pag-Ibig’ when I go around the country even today, I am both humbled and inspired to keep singing our hits especially as I come to my 40th anniversary in the industry this year,” Papin meanwhile remarked.

As for Valera and dela Fuente, they are just as excited to go down memory lane, hoping they can bring back feelings of falling in love, first kisses, and the carefree fun that defined the ‘70s for their audience.

“Imagine a night of love reminiscing to all these timeless songs and more,” dela Fuente chimed in.

“We’re old,” Valera joked, “but if you love OPM, you won’t want to miss this show.”

Seasoned stage director Freddie Santos will be at the helm of this Star Media Entertainment production with Gerry Matias as musical direction. Further information on Timeless OPM is available at www.ticketworld.com.ph and Resorts World Manila’s box office.