OPM’s leading ladies to headline 10th GabayGuro teachers’ tribute

They may be singing superstars, but they all started out as little girls with big dreams—encouraged to pursue their talent not only by their parents but a host of memorable teachers who will always be part of their journey to success.

As such, OPM’s leading ladies in Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, Pops Fernandez, Jaya, Jona Viray, and for the very first time, Sarah Geronimo have pledged their services for free as performers at the 10th GabayGuro Foundation teacher’s tribute on September 17 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A nationwide advocacy founded and chaired by First Vice President and PLDT Group Controller Chaye Cabal-Revilla, GabayGuro seeks to thank teachers in public and private schools by offering free training seminars for further learning, livelihood assistance, modernization of schools via broadband and computerization endeavors, as well as a day dedicated to them every September at the MoA, which culminates in a star-studded concert.

Brand advocacy head Gary Dujali who has been part of GabayGuro with Revilla since Day 1 related at the 10th anniversary media conference how grateful the foundation is for the continued support of the country’s biggest stars.

“They already know that when September comes around, it’s time to do the grand teacher’s tribute so they keep their schedules free to be able to sing and show their gratitude to teachers, who are valuable contributors to nation-building. So we have Lea, Regine, Pops, Jaya and Jona returning to the stage, and we’re very happy, on this milestone 10th year, no less than Sarah Geronimo performing for out beloved teachers on Sunday,” he enthused.

Besides these OPM leading ladies, Gabay Guro regulars in Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, MJ Lastimosa, Andrew Wolfe, Michael Pangilinan, Marian Rivera, Southborder, Jay-R, Luke Mejares, Jinky Vidal, Medwin Marfil, UP Pep Squad, and G-Force have confirmed their participation in the grand concert, which will exclusively be for GabayGuro’s 20,000-strong member-teachers.

Pia Wurtzbach will host the star-studded song and dance festival, while many other celebrities are still expected to come and pay tribute to teachers from across the country on the big day.

“That’s what’s great about our friends in showbiz,” added Revilla, who is married to Cavite Second District Representative Strike Revilla of the political-cum-showbiz clan of former Senator Ramon Revilla Sr. “They always try their best to take part in this once a year tribute for teachers when they can. As usual, we’ve announced the confirmed line-up of stars but we expect more celebrities to show up at the MoA come Sunday.”

Life-changing

Every single year, PLDT’s GabayGuro Foundation celebrates the pinnacle of its achievements via a grand gathering and spectacle that leaves its 20,000-member-strong-organization awed and inspired and ready to take on bigger challenges in the field of education.

It is in these events where the nation’s beloved teachers—the modern heroes of the land—get to experience the tribute they deserve —world-class entertainment and outstanding prizes that change their lives. This year, Foton has pledged two cars to be raffled off to the teachers on Sunday, with Ayala Land donating a house and lot.

Asked The Manila Times to recall one of her most favorite moments where GabayGuro had helped to change a life of a teacher, Revilla said how in raffling off a house and lot one year, a teacher who had just lost her home won that very grand prize.

“She wasn’t even a member-teacher so she traveled from her province to Manila and lined up at dawn at the MoA to get a seat and a raffle stub. After she had won the house and lot, she told us how their family had lost their home, and how she decided to live at the back of the school where she taught just so she can continue teaching her students everyday,” the big hearted executive related. “It was such a touching and humbling moment for us.”

Milestones

Fittingly, Dujali, took time to talk about GabayGuro’s outstanding history on its milestone 10th year, littered with awards and citations.

“These make us stand a little taller,” he remarked.

Among these prestigious awards and citations are the GawadTanglaw, two Anvil Awards in 2016, one from the Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA), and the Philippine Quill Awards.

To date, GabayGuro also has over 1,200 scholars in various state colleges and universities nationwide. There are over 300 LET passers, 496 active scholars as of August 2016 and a projected 167 graduates in 2017.

The foundation further celebrates the fact that 137 scholars graduated with honors—112 cum laudes and 25 magna cum laudes. GabayGuro has also partnered with local government units to further teacher education.

GabayGuro has conducted trainings for over 16,000 teachers so far. Today, it runs eight training programs for teachers around the country namely: Teacher’s Treasure Chest; English Proficiency Training; Computer Literacy; Emotional Intelligence; Teacher’s Armor; Leadership Training; IT Sustainability and Literacy; and Unleashing Creativity in Teaching. At the same time, GabayGuro answers to the needs of the times by doing grassroots anti-drugs trainings in schools.

GabayGuro’s initiative on Broadband and Computerization has also had great impact nationwide. All partner-schools were recipients of either computers/laptop or internet connections from PLDT or Smart.

Knowing that shortage of educational facilities is a major disaster area in the Philippine education system, GabayGuro took on the cudgels in the construction of classrooms in the provinces, mostly those that have been hit by debilitating calamities. There are over 40 classrooms constructed and turned over in Cebu, Bohol, Leyte and Capiz.

Revilla and the GabayGuro team were propelled the belief that “our nation’s children depend on our nation’s teachers to lead them to the future.”

And this teachers’ month, GabayGuro continues to pay tribute to those who are teaching the next generation of nation-builders.

The PLDT GabayGuro grand tribute event is exclusive for teachers only. Gates open at 12 noon. Admission is free. All they have to do is like GabayGuro on www.facebook.com/gabayguro. For more information please visit the GabayGuro official website www.gabayguro.com, and follow them on twitter and Instagram at @PLDTGabayGuro.