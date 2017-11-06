OPPO opens 2 new concept stores in Metro Manila

CHINESE smartphone manufacturer OPPO launched two new concept stores in Metro Manila on Saturday to bolster its brand influence in the local market.

Stephen Cheng, brand marketing manager at OPPO Philippines, told The Manila Times the company decided to open another concept store at the annex building of SM City North Edsa and at the SM Megamall “to cater to more customers.”

He said the company remains at full throttle to boost its presence in the local market through the establishment of more than 60 concept stores across the country.

“OPPO [has been]in the Philippines for four years and we are number 2 in market share now. We got that in two-and-a-half years,” Cheng added.

Market research conducted by Growth from Knowledge (GfK) in July last year showed that OPPO’s market share surged to 8.1 percent from 3.2 percent in the same month in 2015. Its rank in the smartphone market also rose to second in July from third spot in June 2016.

The opening of OPPO’s latest concept store coincided with the official launch of its new product, the OPPO F5, which features AI (artificial intelligence) Beauty Recognition Technology that caters to the fondness of Filipinos for taking selfies.

Founded in 2004, OPPO is now present in 21 countries worldwide and seeks to capture the selfie market by providing smartphones built with advanced camera technologies.