OPPO partners with GCash on digital payment

CHINESE smartphone manufacturer OPPO has adopted an e-cash payment system offered by Ayala-led Globe Telecom.

The company said on Thursday that it was the first mobile brand in the country to embrace the scan-to-pay feature of GCash.

Through the partnership, consumers can use their smartphones to purchase any OPPO product at selected concept stores nationwide.

Eason de Guzman, OPPO Philippines’ public relations manager, said the move would not only facilitate payment transactions but also proves the “growing digitization of financial services in the Philippines.”

GCash seeks to educate consumers on the convenience of a digital payment system, which could “minimize the risk of theft, keep track of their expenses, and save them from long queues at the payment counter.”

On Tuesday, the e-cash services provider said it has deployed over 4,000 QR (quick response) codes nationwide after just five months in the market. It said it would continue the aggressive rollout of its QR payment across different merchants in the Philippines.

GCash has teamed up with retail leaders such as Ayala Malls, Robinsons Department Store, SM Malls, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Cinema, Puregold, Ministop, and NCCC Malls.

“Over the next few months, GCash will continue to lead the way in promoting a cashless ecosystem in the country by aggressively rolling out the use of the scan-to-pay feature in other locations nationwide. This is aimed at encouraging more people to use it in day-to-day shopping, dining, entertainment, and other activities,” it earlier said.