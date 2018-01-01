OPPO targets No.1 spot in PH smartphone market

CHINESE firm OPPO is optimistic of beating its Korean and Western rivals for the top spot in the local smartphone market given the brand’s fast growth.

Stephen Cheng, brand marketing manager at OPPO Philippines, told The Manila Times the company expected to soon lead the race after grabbing the No. 2 spot less than three years after entering the local market.

Citing data from market research firm Growth from Knowledge (GfK), Cheng said OPPO already ranked second in market share. In July last year, OPPO’s market share surged to 8.1 percent from 3.2 percent a year earlier. Its rank in the smartphone market also rose to second in July from third spot in June 2016.

The encouraging news is drives the company to continuously seek the number one spot, Cheng said.

“We want to be the number one. A year or two years from now. As soon as possible. We’re making all the efforts that we can to make our dream a reality as soon as possible,” he added.

Cheng said OPPO was continuing to boost its brand awareness in the country through sales and marketing efforts such as roadshows “to reach all of the market, not just NCR (National Capital Region), across the nation.”

Expanding point of presence is also a top company priority, he said. In November 2017, OPPO opened new concept stores in Metro Manila, one at SM City North Edsa and another store at the SM Megamall.

Currently, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has more than 60 stores across the country.

The opening of OPPO’s latest concept store coincided with the official launch of its new product, the OPPO F5, which features AI (artificial intelligence) Beauty Recognition Technology that caters to the fondness of Filipinos for taking selfies.

It also claimed that after a week of the launch in the Philippines, the F5 had already garnered over 30,000 pre-orders.