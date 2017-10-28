Opportunities abound in PH cruise ship tourism

From a global perspective, cruise ship tourism offers continued advancement and evolution. Notable effects on the destination’s economy and local societies are thereby expected, following the growth of the cruise tourism industry.

Advertisements

The regional progress of cruise ship tourism in Asia contributes to the overall state of the industry, as a considerable number of cruise lines deploy larger capacities in the area. Custom-built for Asians, brand new and spacious cruise vessels are set to sail in the region. The cruise ship tourism industry does not only send out ships, but also extend opportunities for the destination’s economy, trade, and society.

A representative of the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) concurred to cruise ship tourism enriching the nation and its communities in three ways: economically – through expenditures, sales, employment and its compounding impact; socially—through culture presentation and conservation; and developmentally—through the establishment of operational infrastructure and service.

Economic, social, developmental opportunities

From a broader perspective, the DOT representative emphasized that the cumulative value of the direct, indirect, and induced economic effects encompasses the overall contribution of the industry to the economy.

Direct investments entail those partaken by the cruise lines, their passengers, and crew during the entirety of the cruises. Purchases from other sectors of the economy by companies that the cruise industry and the international cruise visitors, deliver the indirect contributions. The induced effects are made as cruise industry employees spend the salary they earned.

The social profits of cruise ship tourism are less likely to be noticed and measured, but are not to be overlooked. The industry vitalizes the attraction and knowledge of the destination through taking along new tourists, spawning return visits, and initiating word-of-mouth advertisement for the destination.

Culture preservation is one of the vital benefits of cruise ship tourism, as it invites inbound tourism while only spending for a limited capital. Western visitors signing on for cruises are drawn to discovering and experiencing genuine local culture and searching for something extraordinary in the destination. Hence, authentic culture and tradition conservation is promoted because of the industry. And as a result, the customary and respected island life is kept alive.

Yvette Lee, director for Marketing and Media Affairs at Discovery Fleet, said in an interview, “What we offer the locals is the same as what we offer the internationals, too, which is access to places that can only be accessed by liveaboards. Also, we get to go to places that are less travelled.”

Cruise ship tourism in PH

In the Philippines, cruise ship tourism has just started to bud and be constituted by the Department of Tourism. “Cruising is still a very young industry here in the Philippines,” said Lee.

Early this year, the DOT secured the country’s cruise ship strategy, which determined breakthroughs in the

“Turquoise Triangle.” Subsequently, the 13-story SuperStar Virgo was welcomed by the DOT as the pioneer global luxury cruise ship to homeport in the country. Around 2,000 passengers can come aboard the said vessel from its homeport deployment in Manila, following the commencement of the Golden Triangle program of Star Cruises covering the cities of Laoag, Hong Kong and Kaoshiung.

Here comes the Discovery Fleet, too, which offers a modern style of cruising through the Philippine Islands. Diving enthusiasts will be delighted with its diving program that allows an entire day of scuba diving,

appreciating the stunning coral reefs, and marine life within the archipelago. Non-divers will not be disappointed with a non-diving program that permits island and beach hopping, snorkeling, and kayaking.

Despite the juvenility of the cruise ship tourism industry in the country, it has increased the economic impact through the acceleration of employment. Filipinos make up a substantial portion of employees on board the world’s cruise fleet, contributing to the rate of this economic growth.

Discovery Fleet, according to Lee, provides significant training to individuals who would then be recruited to be part of international cruise ships and bring their experiences aboard in order to provide quality service.

National Cruise Tourism Strategy

Early in 2016, the DOT came up with its first Cruise Tourism Development Strategy, with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Establishment of cruise facilities, development of the “Turquoise Triangle”, streamlining of regulatory services, and breakthroughs for attractions are some of the projects incorporated in the strategy. Toward the end of 2017, questions pertaining to the progress of the strategy yield.

According to the DOT representative, the “National Cruise Tourism Strategy” has sketched the particular actions that need to be considered to create a highly competitive cruise destination image for the country.

There has been the achievement of short term cruise tourism urgencies, including the establishment of the National Cruise Tourism Development Committee, with the aim of prioritizing infrastructure improvement and policy modifications.

“The Philippines received a total of 74 cruise calls in 2016 and projected 87 calls for the end of 2017. Actual figures show that the Philippines will generate a total of 148, a 70.11% increase from projected growth,” said the DOT representative.

Becoming globally competitive

The country has to generate a persuasive proposition to cruise lines and their visitors, in order to become globally competitive in the industry. The DOT representative presents these strategic directions, “Make the Philippines cruise ready; Make the Philippines cruise friendly; Build awareness and acceptance; and create incentives.”

Specific directions of the DOT endeavors will result in having a regulated framework that permits cruise lines to operate profitably; enhances advance market awareness through the enhancement of destination insight and appeal; and develops cruise port and destination readiness.

“Our prime focus is on the immediate development of port infrastructure and the full implementation of the National Cruise Tourism Strategy,” said the DOT representative.

Lee stressed out similar concerns saying, “The DOT is doing actually a good job, but they should also provide incentives, and advertise that we do have cruises.” She stressed out that promotions must be offered to create people awareness regarding the availability of cruising in the country.