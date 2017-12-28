Opposition lawmakers question martial law extension at high court

THE HOUSE opposition filed a petition before the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of the one-year extension of martial law and the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao.

The petition listed Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Rey Guerrero as respondents.

The 29-page petition filed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones, Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr, Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano and Akbayan Rep. Tomasito Villarin sought the issuance of a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction to stop the extension of martial law.

The petitioners argued there was no actual rebellion to justify the re-extension and that Pimentel and Alvarez unduly restricted the period of deliberation and interpellation in Congress, approving the President’s request for a one-year extension “baselessly and with inordinate haste.”

“A cavalier assertion that there is ‘continuing rebellion’ in Mindanao, without any concrete validation and actual documentation, will not suffice to satisfy the constitutional requirement that for the period of martial law and the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus to be extended, ‘the invasion or rebellion shall persist and public safety requires it,’” the petition read.

“The absence of factual basis was seriously compounded by lack of sufficient opportunity accorded to interested legislators to underscore the insufficiency of factual basis. The respondents [Pimentel] and [Alvarez], together with their overwhelming supermajority allies, were not interested in delving into the sufficiency of the factual basis for the extension, as they were only concerned to approve (sic) immediately the President’s bidding for extension. To them, the factual basis did not matter as long as the extension is granted forthwith within a few hours on December 13, 2017,” it added.

“The congressional leaders of the House and of the Senate with the support of the supermajority prevented well-meaning legislators from propounding searching questions to the President’s panel of resource persons because the period of deliberation and interpellation was unduly and abusively constricted.”

The petition also claimed House leaders and the “supermajority” committed grave abuse of discretion, which amounted to lack or excess of jurisdiction.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law over Mindanao on May 23 following the attack on Marawi City by the Maute group. In July, it was extended by Congress up to the end of 2017.

Congress approved a one-year extension until December 31, 2018 before going on a Christmas break. The extension was approved in a five-hour marathon joint session on December 13.

‘Threats not enough basis’

The petition argued that threats of violence and terrorism do not constitute a constitutional basis for extension, noting that “imminent danger” was deleted from the list of grounds for imposing martial law under the 1987 Constitution.

Moreover, the Constitution does not allow a series of extensions or re-extensions of a martial law proclamation, the petitioners said.

“The re-extension of one full year defies the unequivocal intent and mandate of the Constitution of having a limited duration of martial law and its extension,” the petition read.

“526 days total extension is an enormous increase of 876.67% over the original period of 60 days. This is inordinately long. It is a deplorable defiance of the constitutional limitation of the duration of martial law and its extension.”

Powers available

The petition further argued that Duterte, as Commander-in-Chief, has the power to call the armed forces to prevent and subdue lawlessness by terrorist groups, even without martial law.

Martial law will only result in abuses, it claimed.

“While martial law does not confer any significant additional powers to the President as well as to the military and police establishments, its imposition and extension emboldens government forces to indiscriminately attack and kill perceived enemies of the State and conduct warrantless arrests, searches and seizures even as the civilian courts are functioning,” the petition read.

In a statement, Lagman said remnants of the vanquished terrorist groups could not launch a rebellion “even as the government is molding them into apparent menacing ogres, instead of preempting them by ordinary military and police operations without the need for extending martial law.”

“Rebellion or invasion is neither a state of mind or a state of fear. It must be actual, not contingent. It must be real, not contrived,” Lagman said.

Moreover, martial law cannot be extended simply to subdue “residual phantoms,” and such move is “akin to killing a fly with a sledgehammer,” he said.

The opposition bloc also called on the Supreme Court to accord judicial notice to the joint approval of the extension by both houses of Congress, since there is still no available copy of the joint resolution.