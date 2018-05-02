Opposition to Charter change a ‘guide, challenge,’ says consultative panel chief

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution is confident that public perception on amending the Charter will change once the body presented to the public the proposed revisions.

Former chief justice and ConCom chairman Reynato Puno made the statement on Wednesday in reaction to results of a Pulse Asia survey, which showed that 66 percent of respondents were opposed to Charter change.

“Surveys are a pulse of a given population on a given issue at any given time. Thus, they change from time to time,” Puno said.

The former Supreme Court chief said that ConCom viewed the survey results “as a guide and a challenge.”

“The survey was taken at a time when the Consultative Committee is still formulating the proposed revisions. Once we are done and the proposed revisions are presented to the public, we are confident that the public perception will change,” he said.

“Ultimately, the true pulse of the people will be felt and shown when the plebiscite is held for the people to decide whether or not they want a new Constitution and a new system of government,” Puno said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO