Oraeme cops NCAA POW award

ALLWELL Oraeme of Mapua Institute of Technology is making a statement for a shot at a second straight National Collegiate Athletic Association seniors basketball Most Valuable Player.

By leading Mapua to another Final Four stint, Oraeme became the unanimous choice for the Accel Quantum/3XVI-NCAA Press Corps Player of the Week citation.

In those two victories, Nigerian slotman Oraeme averaged 18.5 points, 22.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 blocks.

Oraeme had 21 points, 26 rebounds, three assists and two blocks as Mapua ended Letran’s reign with a 77-72 victory on Tuesday.

Two days later, the 20-year old Oraeme delivered 16 points, 19 boards, two assists and two blocks to help the Cardinals clinch the remaining semifinals berth with a 69-59 win over College of Saint Benilde.

Mapua is now tied with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in third place at 11-5, trailing behind Arellano University (13-3) and San Beda College (12-4), staying on course for a possible semifinals berth.

Oraeme hopes to sustain his solid play in the last two games to help the Cardinals return in the Finals after more than two decades.