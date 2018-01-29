Oral agreement of parties as an unenforceable contract

Dear PAO,

I am from Santa Maria, Bulacan, and I own a small house and lot adjacent to the national highway. I bought this 300-square meter lot way back in 1985, and the title has already been transferred to my name. Sometime in 2015, my neighbor offered to sell to me his lot adjacent to mine, which was also facing the national highway, for only P3 million. Wanting to seize the opportunity but having no sufficient funds at the time, I told him that I am willing to purchase the property from him but I need at least 18 months before I can pay, because I am waiting for my lump sum pension. We then shook each other’s hands as a gesture of our agreement.

Last week, I learned that he sold his property to another neighbor of ours. I became so angry that I told him I will sue him in court for the sale of the property to me, even though we only had an oral contract. Will my case prosper? Thank you.

Teddy

Dear Teddy,

Based on the facts you provided, it appears that the oral agreement you had with your neighbor back in 2015 is an unenforceable contract, which you may not be able to enforce through the courts of law considering that it is barred by the Statute of Frauds.

In the early case of Harry Ives Shoemaker vs La Tondeña Inc. (GR No. L-45667, May 9, 1939), the Supreme Court through former Associate Justice Antonio Villa-Realheld thus:

“The object of the statute of frauds is defined in Section 1, page 123, of volume 27 of Corpus Juris, as follows:

‘The purpose of the statute is to prevent fraud and perjury in the enforcement of obligations depending for their evidence upon the unassisted memory of witnesses by requiring certain enumerated contracts and transactions to be evidenced by a writing signed by the party to be charged.’”

In our New Civil Code (NCC), Article 1403 expressly provides that compliance with the Statute of Frauds, which requires some note or memorandum showing proof of the agreement, is required for those contracts which involve, among others, an agreement for the sale of real property or any interest therein, to wit:

“Article 1403. The following contracts are unenforceable, unless they are ratified:

x x x x

(2) Those that do not comply with the Statute of Frauds as set forth in this number. In the following cases an agreement hereafter made shall be unenforceable by action, unless the same, or some note or memorandum, thereof, be in writing, and subscribed by the party charged, or by his agent; evidence, therefore, of the agreement cannot be received without the writing, or a secondary evidence of its contents:

x x x x

(e) An agreement for the leasing for a longer period than one year, or for the sale of real property or of an interest therein; x x x” [Emphasis supplied.]

In your case, it appears that both you and your neighbor have not made any note or memorandum proving your agreement and neither did any of you perform any obligation arising from the said agreement. In other words, your oral agreement back in 2015 is merely an executory contract. Relevantly, this clearly falls within the scope of the Statute of Frauds as elucidated in the case of Carbonnel vs Poncio, et al (GR No. L-11231, May 12, 1958), where the Supreme Court held through former Associate Justice Roberto Concepcion said that:

“In the words of former Chief Justice Moran: ‘The reason is simple. In executory contracts there is a wide field for fraud because unless they be in writing there is no palpable evidence of the intention of the contracting parties. The statute has precisely been enacted to prevent fraud.’ [Comments on the Rules of Court, by Moran, Vol. III [1957 ed.] p. 178]. However, if a contract has been totally or partially performed, the exclusion of parol evidence would promote fraud or bad faith, for it would enable the defendant to keep the benefits already derived by him from the transaction in litigation, and, at the same time, evade the obligations, responsibilities or liabilities assumed or contracted by him thereby.”

Applying the foregoing to your query, the inevitable conclusion is that you may not be able to compel your neighbor through the courts to push through with the sale of the property to you considering that your oral agreement is unenforceable under the statute of frauds ie, by Article 1403 of the NCC.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net