Oral arguments on ML extension petitions eyed

The Supreme Court (SC) is inclined to hold oral arguments on petitions that seek to stop the one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao.

The extension had been requested by President Rodrigo Duterte and was overwhelmingly approved by Congress recently.

According to well-placed sources of The Manila Times in the High Court, SC justices are bent on recommending the holding of oral arguments to hear pros and cons of the petitions.

The SC is set to tackle the case in the opening of its first en banc session for the year on January 10 after a holiday break.

The magistrates are yet to set and agree on the specific date for the holding of the oral arguments at their en banc session today.

The SC is set to consolidate the two petitions already filed before it that assail the extension of martial law in Mindanao in southern Philippines.

The first petition was filed by lawmakers led by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, together with Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice, Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat Jr., Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones, Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, and Akbayan party-list Rep. Tomasito Villarin.

The second petition was filed by the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers; party-list congressmen Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna), Emmie de Jesus (Gabriela), Arlene Brosas (Gabriela), Ariel Casilao (Anakpawis), Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers) and Sarah Elago (Kabataan); and some Mindanao residents.

In a 240-27 vote, both chambers of Congress approved Duterte’s request to extend the declaration of martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2018.

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has issued a resolution that asks government officials to comment on the petition filed by Lagman and other opposition lawmakers belonging to the “Magnificent 7” bloc.

Sereno issued the resolution on behalf of the SC en banc, giving ten days to the respondents — the government officials–to submit their reply to a petition for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the extension.

Named respondents to the case are Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno and the Armed Forces chief, Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

The 29-page petition of the Lagman group stated that there is “no actual rebellion in Mindanao” to justify the extension of martial rule in the southern region.

The group also asked the High Court to issue the TRO or a writ of preliminary injunction to stop the implementation of the extension of martial law and of the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao effective January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.