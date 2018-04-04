Oral arguments set on Sereno case

THE Supreme Court en banc on Tuesday decided to hold oral arguments next week on the quo warranto petition seeking to oust Chief Justice on-leave Maria Lourdes Sereno.

The request for oral arguments was made by Sereno, and was approved during deliberations in Baguio City, where the high court meets during the dry months.

In March, Solicitor General Jose Calida filed the quo warranto petition, which essentially seeks to disqualify Sereno for her supposed failure to submit all of her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs) when she applied for chief justice.

This is also one of the charges raised against Sereno in the impeachment complaint filed against her by a lawyer, Lorenzo Gadon.

According to well-placed sources of The Manila Times in the high court, the tribunal wanted a colatilla or condition – that the oral arguments would not push through without the personal appearance of Sereno.

The court’s media advisory said the petition for quo warranto would be heard on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 2:00

in the afternoon at the Supreme Court Session Hall in Baguio City, “with an instruction to respondent Chief Justice for her to attend personally and answer questions from the Court En Banc.”

IBP ‘noted,’ Makabayan junked

At the same time, the court en banc “noted” the intervention petition filed by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

The IBP, through its president Abdiel Dan Elijah Fajardo, pointed out that the chief justice could be sacked only from office through impeachment proceedings as stated in the 1987 Constitution.

The high court however junked the petition for intervention filed by the Makabayan bloc consisting of party-list lawmakers led by Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate and a group of private individuals led by running protest Fr. Robert Reyes, for lack of merit.

In her pleading, Sereno, who was forced to go on indefinite leave, said the court has no jurisdiction to sack her from office via quo warranto because “the text of the 1987 Constitution, the Constitutional Commission’s

deliberations, and established jurisprudence consistently state that impeachable officials like her can be ousted ‘only by impeachment.’”

Sereno said the people must give her a chance to explain her side and it could only be done before the Senate sitting as an impeachment court.

She also stressed that the petition for quo warranto was filed out of time – more than four years after the supposed expiration of the one-year statute of proscription, citing Section 11, Rule 66 of the Rules of Court.

In its petition, the Office of the Solicitor General stressed that the framers of the 1987 Constitution wrote a “moral provision” that a member of the judiciary must “be a person of proven competence, integrity, probity and independence.”

Sereno, it argued, did not possess the qualification of proven integrity after she violated the rules of the Judicial and Bar Council, which screens court appointees, because of her failure to file her SALNs for a 10-year mandated period.

“(T)he invalidity of Respondent’s appointment as Chief Justice was exposed in view of her failure to submit her SALNs for several years from 1986 to 2006 when she was a professor at the UP College of Law. It was discovered that aside from her SALNs for the years 2006, 2009, 2010, and 2011 which she submitted in her applications for Associate Justice and Chief Justice, Respondent only filed SALNs for the years 1998, 2002, and 2006 during her tenure as law professor at the UP College of Law from 1986 up to 2006. Respondent was nominated to the positions of Associate Justice and Chief Justice despite her failure to file her SALNs which were required to determine whether she passed the constitutional requirement of integrity,” the solicitor general argued.

The filing of SALNs is required among government employees by the Constitution, Republic Act (RA) 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The UP Diliman Human Resources Development Office, in its letter dated December 8, 2017 and addressed to the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives, said that only the SALN for December 31, 2002 can be found in the 201 file of Sereno.