Oral Health Matters

According to the Department of Health (DOH), oral disease continues to be a serious public health problem in the Philippines. The prevalence of dental caries on permanent teeth has generally remained high throughout the years.

In the National Monitoring and Evaluation Dental Survey conducted by the DOH in 2011, it was found that 87% of Filipinos (about 83 Million) suffer from tooth decay. Statistics further showed that 77% or more than 7 out of 10 Filipinos have never even been to a dentist.

Oral Care among the youth is another concern. Studies show that 98% of children aged three to five have dental caries or cavities and that 20% of six-year-olds have never been to a dentist. Toothache is a common ailment among schoolchildren, and is the primary cause of absenteeism from school.

Bad oral hygiene and lack of proper dental care lead to tooth decay and gum diseases which may weaken bodily defense and serve as portal of entry to other more serious, potentially dangerous and opportunistic infections. Serious conditions include arthritis, heart disease, endocarditis, gastro-intestinal diseases, and ocular-skin-renal diseases. Aside from physical deformity, these two oral diseases may also cause disturbance of speech significant enough to affect work performance, nutrition, social interactions, income, and self-esteem.

Healthy teeth for happy smiles

Good oral hygiene is necessary for strong teeth and healthy gums. The US Center for Disease Control gives these tips on how to have a dazzling smile:

• Drink fluoridated water and brush with fluoride toothpaste.

• Practice good oral hygiene. Brush teeth thoroughly and floss between the teeth to remove dental plaque.

• Do not use any tobacco products. If you smoke, quit.

• Limit alcoholic drinks.

• If you have diabetes, work to maintain control of the disease. This will decrease risk for other complications, including gum disease.

• If your medication causes dry mouth, ask your doctor for a different medication that may not cause this condition. If dry mouth cannot be avoided, drink plenty of water, chew sugarless gum, and avoid tobacco products and alcohol.

• Visit your dentist on a regular basis, even if you have no natural teeth or have dentures.

The dentist is in

Many Filipinos, from children to adults say that they dread going to the dentist. Many dentists also report that the patient comes to them only when there is already a toothache, which makes it hard for them to offer preventive measures such as oral prophylaxis or tooth cleaning and/or tooth filling when needed. A dentist check up can also help detect problems such as gum diseases or even oral cancer.

