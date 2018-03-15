Oranza emerges as Ronda PH virtual champion

TAGAYTAY CITY: Ronald Oranza of Navy-Standard Insurance put up a gallant stand in the crucial Stage Nine duel with Navy-Standard Insurance teammate Jan Paul Morales, finishing second to the reigning back-to-back champion to virtually clinch the Ronda Pilipinas crown with still three laps left.

Morales outsprinted Oranza in a dash to the finish but ended up with identical clocking of five hours, 47 minutes and 13 seconds in the 207.2-kilometer stage that started at the Silang Municipal Hall, circled around Kaybiang Tunnel connecting Ternate, Cavite and Nasugbu, Batangas, Laurel and Talisay, Batangas and ended at the Tagaytay Convention Center here.

It was an effort that practically netted the 32-year-old Oranza the title as he kept a huge 6.52-minute lead with an aggregate total time of 26:49:04.

Oranza’s solid effort also made Morales concede the crown this early.

“I give up. I’m happy for him because he’s my teammate. It’s his time,” said Morales, who has a 26:55:56 clocking. “I’m also satisfied that I will be finishing second, that’s not too bad.”

Oranza,however, said it will be a blessing if he ends up the champion but stressed there is still work to be done.

“I can feel it, I will accept it as a blessing if it will be me. But we still have three stages to go so I still have to work hard and race with caution,” said Oranza, who skipped last year’s race due to national team duties.

George Oconer of Go for Gold finished third in the stage in 5:48:23 to jump from six in the overall individual race the day before to No. 3 with 27:09:11, overtaking Jay Lampawog of Go for Gold Developmental team, Cris Joven of Army-Bicycology and Navy’s John Mark Camingao.

Lampawog, 20, faltered in this stage to skid from No. 3 to No. 8 overall with 27:17:03.

Camingao climbed to No. 5 to No. 4 with 27:10:09 while Joven slid from No. 4 to No. 5 with 5:52:20.

Rounding up the top were Navy’s Junrey Navarra (27:14:53) and El Joshua Carino (27:16:11), Go for Gold’s Boots Ryan Cayubit (27:19:03) and Navy’s Rudy Roque (27:20:53).

The flying Navymen are untouchable on top with 105:36:38, or more than an hour ahead of Army-Bicycology, which jumped from No. 3 to No. 2 with 106:47:43.

Go for Gold Developmental team fell from No. 2 to No. 3 with 106:59:19.

It will start at the Tagaytay Convention Center, pass through Talisay, Tanauan, Mabini, Cuenca, Alitagtag, Sta. Teresita, Agoncillo, Laurel, Lemery, Balayan and finally Calaca.

The biggest challenge will be the ascents in Ticub and Payapa.

Then it will be the 92:72km Cayacay-Cayaca Stage 11, which will be the shorter version of Stage 10 as it passes through the same climbing path in Ticub and Payapa.

The race concludes on Sunday with a Stage 12 criterium in Filinvest, Alabang.