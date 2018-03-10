Oranza proves supremacy anew in Ronda Stage 7

Ronald Oranza of Navy-Standard Insurance bested his rivals in the 31.5-kilometer Stage Seven Individual Time Trial on Saturday in the Ronda Pilipinas 2018 presented by LBC that rolled off in front of the provincial capitol and finished on a mountaintop at Monasterio de Tarlac in San Jose, Tarlac.

The overall individual leader, Oranza, 26, posted 44.44 minutes cruising past Jay Lampawog of Go for Gold Developmental team and Navy teammate Ronald Lomotos. Oranza almost caught up with defending titlist Jan Paul Morales also of Navy near the finish line.

Morales notched a second fastest time of 46:31, while last year’s runner-up Roque, finished third with 48.26.

It was Oranza’s third stage win after ruling the Stage One criterium in Vigan, Ilocos Sur on March 3 and the Vigan-Pagudpud Stage Two the following day.

Oranza padded his lead from 5.08 minutes the day before to 6.55 going into the last five stages of this race presented by LBC and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Filinvest, CCN, Petron, Versa.ph, 3Q Sports Event Management, Inc., Boy Kanin, Franzia, Standard Insurance, Bike Xtreme, SH+, Guerciotti, Prolite, Green Planet, Maynilad, NLEX Sports, Lightwater, LBC Foundation and PhilCycling.

The competition is unfolding to be a two-man race with Oranza’s aggregate time of 21:01:56 against Morales’ 21:08:51 at the end of the day.

Lampawog, still donning the MVP yellow jersey symbolic of the best under-23 rider, finished No. 3 overall with 21:19:31 while Ronald Lomotos of Navy-Standard, the former No. 3, was disqualified for drafting or tailing Morales.

Cris Joven of Army-Bicycology ascended to No. 4 with 21:20:02, John Mark Camingao of Navy to No. 5 with 21:20:34, George Oconer of Go for Gold at No. 6 with 21:20:51, Ronnel Hualda of Go for Gold Developmental team at No. 7 with 21:21:29, Rudy Roque of Navy at No. 8 with 21:21:42, Irish Valenzuela of CCN Superteam at No. 9 with 21:22:04 and Junrey Navara at No. 10 with 21:22:08.

Oranza and flying Navymen are keen to stretch the gap in the team race in Stage Eight Team Time Trial today that starts at the provincial capitol and finishes at the Tarlac Recreational Park.

Navy has an aggregate time record of 81:23:35, roughly 30 minutes ahead of Go for Gold Developmental team with 81:53:13.

Army-Bicycology was at No. 3 with 82:10:37.