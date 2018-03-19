Oranza sets eyes on Visayas-Mindanao conquest

Newly crowned Ronda Pilipinas king Ronald Oranza of Navy-Standard Insurance seeks to join the elite company of teammate Jan Paul Morales and Team Franzia’s Santy Barnachea as two-time champions when the LBC-bankrolled race goes to Visayas and Mindanao next year.

Oranza made the declaration moments after he officially clinched his first ever Ronda crown in the Stage 12 criterium Sunday at Filinvest, Alabang where he blew away the competition including Morales, who won the race the previous two years.

“I’ll will do my best to win it again next year,” said the 25-year-old Oranza in Filipino.

The proud son of Villasis, Pangasinan said he will take a couple of weeks rest before he reports back to training as he will have a busy schedule the next few months including the Phl Natonal Games set next month in Cebu and the Le Tour in May.

“We are scheduled to join international and local races this year so we have to be prepared for those. In the meantime, we would be resting for the next two weeks before we resume training,” said Oranza.

After 12 grueling stages, Oranza amassed an aggregate time of 34 hours, 11 minutes and 23 seconds, or about 11 minutes ahead of Morales and the rest of the field in the annual bikathon presented by LBC and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Filinvest, Philippine Rabbit, CCN, Petron, Versa.ph, 3Q Sports Event Management, Inc., Boy Kanin, Franzia, Standard Insurance, Bike Xtreme, SH+, Guerciotti, Prolite, Green Planet, Maynilad, NLEX Sports, Lightwater, LBC Foundation and PhilCycling.

Oranza made his move in the Vigan-Pagudpud Stage Two where he built a big lead and never looked back as he came through with nine podium finishes he highlighted with three stage triumphs.

For his effort, he pocketed a little over P1 million and P300,000 worth of Boy Kanin franchise and the beautifully-crafted trophy designed by architect Quin Baterna.

That is apart from his share from the P150,000 purse won by the flying Navymen for ruling the team event.

Meanwhile, Ronda executive project director Moe Chulani relayed the message of LBC Ronda big boss Dino Araneta that the country’s biggest cycling race will go to the Visayas and Mindanao with Stage One already scheduled in Davao next year.

“Yes, we will return to the Visayas and Mindanao next year and we’ll start in Davao City,” said Chulani during the awarding ceremony at The Tent in Filinvest, Alabang Sunday night.