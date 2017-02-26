Orchard, Alta shine in PAL Interclub

DAVAO CITY: Orchard Golf Club, Alta Vista, Iligan and Lumbia won division titles Saturday in the just-ended 31st Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships.

Orchard scored a runaway 20-point victory in the Founders division, collecting 545 points after four days, including a closing 137 at Palos Rancho Verde.

Louie Garcia and Ryan Abdon each had 46 points while Chito Servida added 45 for Orchard.

Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club finished with 525 points after a final-round 141. Scorers were Francis Gaston 51, Toto Rivera 46 and Lito Ong 44.

Three points behind was Manila Golf Club while Valley Golf Club and Cebu Country Club tied for fourth with 521 apiece.

Meanwhile, Alta Vista took home the Aviator trophy after nipping Manila Southwoods by a single point.

The Cebu-based squad assembled 502 points, including 128 points at Palos. Scoring for Alta Vista were Ramon Sebastian 44, Roy Damole 43 and Emir Abutazil 41.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Manila Southwoods which had the title in the bag only to learn that one of its players signed a wrong scorecard.

Daniel Samaniego was disqualified for the infraction and as a result, Manila Southwoods slipped to second with 501 points.

Riviera Golf Club took third place with 498.

In a nerve-wracking finish, Iligan Golf and Country Club completed a come-from-behind win in the Sportswriters bracket at the expense of Baguio Country Club (BCC).

Mel Siao carded 45 points as Iligan routed BCC, 104-88, at the Apo Golf and Country Club to wind up with 415 points. Other scorers for Iligan were James Capangpangan 30 and Pal Lomondaya 29.

Third place went to San Juanico Park which finished with 412 points.

In the Friendship class, Lumbia Golf Club edged MSU Golf and Country Club by three points to win the title with 371 points.

Lumbia had 8 4 points at Apo courtesy of Fred Abundo 34, Ralph Garcia 30 and Leo Solis (20).