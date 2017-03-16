Orchard tops Capati Memorial Golf

Team Orchard pooled 64 points to edge Villamor I and snare the 50th Dominga Capati Memorial golf crown at the North course of the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna recently.

Composed of Myrna Sutherland, Tonette Tee, Marissa Romano, Amy Dy, Jo Barredo and Alex Etter, the Dasmariñas, Cavite-based golfers emerged with the lowest gross score of 8-under par in the 6-man Modified Team Scramble scoring format to bag the overall championship.

Villamor I, made up of Marie Guerrero, Helen Ambrose, Nora delos Santos, Kristine Torralba, Mary Jane Hernandez and top amateur Harmie Constantino settled for runner-up honors with a 65 while Sta Elena I, led by Techie Leonio, Misako Ogihara, Alice Jose, Lily Chan, Rio Co and Mina Attwood, placed third with a 66.

Alabang 2 assembled a 67 for fourth followed by Tagaytay I (68), which nipped Villamor 2 (68) in the countback for fifth in the golden staging of the annual event hosted by Cangolf and held to foster camaraderie among the teams from the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Sta. Elena 2 made a 69 for seventh followed by Manila Golf (70), Canlubang (70), Camp Aguinaldo (71), Valley Golf (72), Eagle Ridge (72), Orchard B (73), Forest Hills I (74), Forest Hills 2 (75),

Aguinaldo Red (75), Aguinaldo Yellow (76), Tagaytay 2 (76), Canlubang (77), Alabang 3 (80) and Forest Hills 3 (83) in that order.