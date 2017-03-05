Orchard wins Founders crown

Lost in Manila Southwoods’ dominance of the just-ended 70th Philippine Airlines Inter­club golf team championships were the close battles in the other divisions in Davao City.

Orchard captured the second-tier Founders division, holding off Forest Hills’ final day rally by three points.

Rodel Mangulabnan and Niko Santiano scored 31 and 30 points to lead Orchard which was outscored by Forest Hills by 15 points at the Palos Rancho Verdes.

Orchard struggled with 117 points in the final round with Aaron Dimabuyu (29) and Raymund Sangil (27) rounding out its scorers.

Forest Hills got a big lift from former national player Jude Eustaquio to close out with 132 points.

Eustaquio eagled the par-5, No. 8 and had four birdies against three bogeys and a pickup.

The other Forest Hills scorers were Inigo Raymundo 33, Ronnie Littaua 33 and Peter Young 29.

In another close fight for third place, Valley nipped Riviera and Cebu Country Club with 468 points.

Valley rode on Enrico Gallar­do’s 36 points to finish with 125 points, a point ahead of Riviera (112) and three clear of CCC (111).

In the Sportswriters’ division, Sarangani finished two points ahead of Sta. Elena to claim the crown.

Led by Arthur Ong’s 29 points, Sarangani completed the come-from-behind win by scoring 109 points at the Apo Golf and Country Club Saturday for 377 points.

Sta. Elena settled for second with 375 followed by Mactan Island with 368 points.

PGA of British Columbia won the Friendship class with 331 points, five points ahead of Camp Aguinaldo.

Art Makalintal and Jesse Castillo turned in 27 and 24 points, respectively to lead PGA British Columbia.

Third place went to KGC Boys Club Melbourne with 321 points.

Sherwood Hills, on the other hand, posted a comfortable 31-point victory over Lumbia in the Aviator division.

Drawing firepower from Harry Paltongan (27), Nestor Sevilla (25) and Nicolae Eribert Sevilla (24), Sherwood tallied 93 points at Apo for 413 points.

Lumbia was second with 382 and Davao City Golf third with 375.