Orcollo cops runner-up plum in Carolina 9-ball

After the Southeast Asian Games, former world champion Dennis Orcollo resumed his campaign in the US circuit with a runner-up finish in the 3rd Annual Great Dismal Swamp 9-Ball Classic held at the Colonia Cues in Elizabeth, North Carolina.

The 38-year old veteran Filipino cue master finished second after suffering an 11-12 loss to Jayson Shaw of Scotland in the championship round of the 32-player tournament.

Shaw started the match with a 6-3 lead when Orcollo bounced back strong, winning the next eight racks to grab the upper hand at 11-6.

But Orcollo made a crucial error in the 18th rack allowing Shaw to mount his own 6-0 run to claim the crown via a come-from-behind win.

Orcollo, a World 8-Ball champion, took the $2,500 consolation purse while Shaw got the $4,000 top prize.

Orcollo earned a spot in the final round by blasting American Sky Woodward in the first semifinals match, 9-5.

He also defeated Americans Danny Basavich in the first round and Brandon Shuff in the quarterfinals of the event that employed a double-elimination format.

Meanwhile, Shaw clobbered Jeremy Jones in the opening round, Tommy Kennedy in the second round, Shane Van Boening in the quarterfinals and Woodward in the knockout semifinals stage.

Orcollo along with other Filipino players including Lee Vann Corteza, Alex Pagulayan and Warren Kiamco will be competing next in the US Open 9-Ball Championship scheduled on October 22 to 28 in Norfolk, Virginia, and the Sidepocket Open 9-Ball Championship on October 28 to 29 at the Sidepocket Billiards and Darts in Shreveport in Los Angeles, California.