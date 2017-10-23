Tuesday, October 24, 2017
    Orcollo finishes 2nd in 14.1 Straight Pool meet

    By on Sports

    Former world champion Dennis Orcollo copped the runner-up honors in the 2017 American 14.1 Straight Pool Championship held at the Diamond Billiards in Midlothian, Virginia in US.

    Orcollo suffered an 87-150 loss to Konrad Juszczyszyn of Poland in the championship round to settle for the $6,000 consolation purse.

    Juszczyszyn grabbed the $10,000 top prize.

    The Filipino cue master reached the finals after ousting four-time World 14.1 Straight Pool champion Thorsten Hohmann of Germany in the semifinals via a 150-130 decision.

    Orcollo also defeated reigning World Pool 9-Ball titlist Albin Ouschan of Austria in the quarterfinals.

    On the other hand, Juszczyszyn prevented an all-Filipino finale when he defeated Warren Kiamco in the other semis game, 150-139.

    Kiamco advanced to the semifinals by beating compatriot and 2017 World 14.1 Straight Pool champion Lee Vann Corteza in the quarterfinals while Hohmann made it to the Final Four with a victory over Alex Pagulayan in their quarterfinals meeting.

    The Filipino cue masters are now playing in the US Open 9-Ball Championship being held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel in Norfolk, Virginia.

    Besides Orcollo, Kiamco, Pagulayan and Corteza, the other players in the tournament are former World 9-Ball champion Ronnie Alcano, World Games gold medalist Carlo Biado, Johann Chua, Jeffrey De Luna and Zoren James Aranas.

    Opening-round bye holders Orcollo, Alcano and Aranas notch similar wins to advance to the third round of the $200,0000 tournament.

    Orcollo clobbered American Rob Hart (11-6), Alcano defeated Daryl Peach of Great Britain (11-6) and Aranas blasted American Donnie Mills (11-7).

    Pagulayan, De Luna and Johann Chua also got a bye and will face American John Moody, Can Salim of Germany and American Rodney Morris, respectively.

    In the first round, Biado won over American Bernard Walker (11-4) while Kiamco beat Adam Mscisz of Poland (11-0) to advance to the second round.

    Corteza, however, lost to Zion Zvi of Israel, 8-11, and was relegated to the losers’ bracket in the event that employs a double-elimination format.

